करण जौहर की मम्मी ने करवाया सैनिटाइजेशन, फिल्म निर्माता के घर में दो लोग मिले थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव- देखें Video

#karanjohar mom #hiroojohar going through sanitization process. Two members of their household staff tested positive. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms . In the statement said by Karan Johar " The rest of us in the family and staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative,but will remain in self isolation for next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us #karanjohar #stayhome #staysafe #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

