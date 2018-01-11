NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
केसरी में अक्षय की हीरोइन बताकर फंसे करण जौहर, ट्विटर पर लोग बोले- 'दाढ़ी में जम रही हैं परिणीति'

बॉलीवुड के एक्शन हीरो अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'केसरी' को लेकर प्रोड्यूसर ने अपने पैरों पर ही कुल्हाड़ी मार ली और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो गए.

Kesari : करण जौहर ने डाली गलत फोटो तो ट्विटर पर हो गए ट्रोल

खास बातें

  1. केसरी की लीड एक्ट्रेस होंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा
  2. गलत फोटो डालकर ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए करण जौहर
  3. बाद में माफी भी मांगी
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के एक्शन हीरो अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'केसरी' को लेकर प्रोड्यूसर ने अपने पैरों पर ही कुल्हाड़ी मार ली और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो गए. मामला यह था कि बुधवार को करण जौहर ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर केसरी का फर्स्ट लुक अक्षय कुमार के फोटो के साथ लिखा कि केसरी की ली एक्ट्रेस हैं परिणीति चोपड़ा. इसके बाद लोग कन्फ्यूज हो गए और यूजर्स को समझ नहीं आया कि परिणीति चोपड़ा की जगह अक्षय कुमार की फोटो क्यों ट्वीट की. इसके बाद लोगों ने ऐसा मजाक उड़ाया कि करण ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो गए और कुछ ने तो यह भी बोला कि 'दाढ़ी में परिणीति जम रही हैं'

Akshay Kumar का 'पगले सुपरहीरो' के बाद नया अवतार, Kesari में बने हैं योद्धा

ट्विटर पर गलती से भी अगर ट्रोल गए तो यूजर्स नए-नए अंदाज में मजाक उड़ाने का तरीका ढूंढ लेते हैं. कुछ ऐसा ही करण जौहर के साथ देखने को मिला. फिलहाल करण ने कुछ ही घंटे में दूसरा ट्वीट करके अपनी गलती के लिए माफी मांगी.
करण ने लिखा कि ओके दोस्तों, मेरा मतलब फिल्म 'केसरी' के तस्वीर के साथ लीड एक्ट्रेस को अनाउंस करने से था. मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं. इसलिए फिर से फिल्म केसरी के लिए शानदार एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा को लीड एक्ट्रेस के लिए अनाउंस कर रहा हूं. बता दें कि अक्षय की फिल्‍म 'केसरी' 2019 में होली के मौके पर उनके फैन्‍स को देखने को मिलेगी. करण जौहर की प्रोडक्शन हाउस 'धर्मा' के बैनर तले अक्षय कुमार काम कर रहे हैं. इसी फिल्‍म के लिए पहले सलमान खान भी अक्षय और करण के साथ पार्टनरशिप कर रहे थे, लेकिन सलमान ने अपना हाथ इस प्रोजेक्‍ट से खींच लिया था. 

Battle of Saragarhi: 10 हजार अफगान सैनिकों से भिड़े थे 21 सिख जवान, बॉलीवुड में बन रही 3 फिल्में

'केसरी' एक पीरियड ड्रामा होगी. निर्देशन अनुराग सिंह करेंगे. 1897 में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी और अफगान सेना के बीच हुए बैटल ऑफ़ सारागढ़ी (सारागढ़ी का युद्ध ) पर ये फिल्म आधारित होगी. इस युद्ध में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना के सिर्फ 21 सिख जाबांजों 10 हजार की अफगान सेना का सामना किया था.

VIDEO: स्क्रिप्ट कसी होती तो बेहतरीन फिल्‍म बनती 'टॉयलेट एक प्रेम कथा'

