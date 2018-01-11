केसरी में अक्षय की हीरोइन बताकर फंसे करण जौहर, ट्विटर पर लोग बोले- 'दाढ़ी में जम रही हैं परिणीति'

खास बातें केसरी की लीड एक्ट्रेस होंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा गलत फोटो डालकर ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए करण जौहर बाद में माफी भी मांगी

Parineeti Chopra is looking stunning in that beard. pic.twitter.com/I5AEMd6rK3 — 300C Grossers:- Salman= 3 & Rest Of Bollywood= 2. (@_EternalSalman_) January 10, 2018

Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018

Akshay kumar biting Dhoni pic.twitter.com/IaQQdFlvHS — KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) January 10, 2018

It's not your fault karan, even Arbaaz khan and Roger Federer are as identical as Akshay and Parineeti pic.twitter.com/BtB5N6DcwW — Nationalist Joker (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) January 10, 2018

Shahrukh Khan in his trademark pose. pic.twitter.com/YVXqz95SqW — Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) January 10, 2018

Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARIpic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018

It is okay Karan but your tweet did not go hand in hand with that pic of Akshay for sure — Meghana (@08meghana) January 10, 2018

koi nai sehe lenge thoda pic.twitter.com/1kPrC8u5Jq — FOKATIYA फोकटिया (@Abzyk1) January 10, 2018

It's ok bro :) — GABBAR (@KhiladiForever) January 10, 2018

बॉलीवुड के एक्शन हीरो अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'केसरी' को लेकर प्रोड्यूसर ने अपने पैरों पर ही कुल्हाड़ी मार ली और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो गए. मामला यह था कि बुधवार को करण जौहर ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर केसरी का फर्स्ट लुक अक्षय कुमार के फोटो के साथ लिखा कि केसरी की ली एक्ट्रेस हैं परिणीति चोपड़ा. इसके बाद लोग कन्फ्यूज हो गए और यूजर्स को समझ नहीं आया कि परिणीति चोपड़ा की जगह अक्षय कुमार की फोटो क्यों ट्वीट की. इसके बाद लोगों ने ऐसा मजाक उड़ाया कि करण ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो गए और कुछ ने तो यह भी बोला कि 'दाढ़ी में परिणीति जम रही हैं'ट्विटर पर गलती से भी अगर ट्रोल गए तो यूजर्स नए-नए अंदाज में मजाक उड़ाने का तरीका ढूंढ लेते हैं. कुछ ऐसा ही करण जौहर के साथ देखने को मिला. फिलहाल करण ने कुछ ही घंटे में दूसरा ट्वीट करके अपनी गलती के लिए माफी मांगी.करण ने लिखा कि ओके दोस्तों, मेरा मतलब फिल्म 'केसरी' के तस्वीर के साथ लीड एक्ट्रेस को अनाउंस करने से था. मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं. इसलिए फिर से फिल्म केसरी के लिए शानदार एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा को लीड एक्ट्रेस के लिए अनाउंस कर रहा हूं.बता दें कि अक्षय की फिल्‍म 'केसरी' 2019 में होली के मौके पर उनके फैन्‍स को देखने को मिलेगी. करण जौहर की प्रोडक्शन हाउस 'धर्मा' के बैनर तले अक्षय कुमार काम कर रहे हैं. इसी फिल्‍म के लिए पहले सलमान खान भी अक्षय और करण के साथ पार्टनरशिप कर रहे थे, लेकिन सलमान ने अपना हाथ इस प्रोजेक्‍ट से खींच लिया था.'केसरी' एक पीरियड ड्रामा होगी. निर्देशन अनुराग सिंह करेंगे. 1897 में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी और अफगान सेना के बीच हुए बैटल ऑफ़ सारागढ़ी (सारागढ़ी का युद्ध ) पर ये फिल्म आधारित होगी. इस युद्ध में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना के सिर्फ 21 सिख जाबांजों 10 हजार की अफगान सेना का सामना किया था.