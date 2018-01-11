केसरी में अक्षय की हीरोइन बताकर फंसे करण जौहर, ट्विटर पर लोग बोले- 'दाढ़ी में जम रही हैं परिणीति'

The lead actress in #KESARI is ........PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChoprapic.twitter.com/kP2VV1fqp9— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018
Parineeti Chopra is looking stunning in that beard. pic.twitter.com/I5AEMd6rK3— 300C Grossers:- Salman= 3 & Rest Of Bollywood= 2. (@_EternalSalman_) January 10, 2018
Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018
Akshay kumar biting Dhoni pic.twitter.com/IaQQdFlvHS— KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) January 10, 2018
perfect— kunal #Kick (@kunnu_kick) January 10, 2018
pari roxxx pic.twitter.com/FRu7J9hX8o
It's not your fault karan, even Arbaaz khan and Roger Federer are as identical as Akshay and Parineeti pic.twitter.com/BtB5N6DcwW— Nationalist Joker (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) January 10, 2018
Shahrukh Khan in his trademark pose. pic.twitter.com/YVXqz95SqW— Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) January 10, 2018
Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARIpic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018
It is okay Karan but your tweet did not go hand in hand with that pic of Akshay for sure— Meghana (@08meghana) January 10, 2018
koi nai sehe lenge thoda pic.twitter.com/1kPrC8u5Jq— FOKATIYA फोकटिया (@Abzyk1) January 10, 2018
बता दें कि अक्षय की फिल्म 'केसरी' 2019 में होली के मौके पर उनके फैन्स को देखने को मिलेगी. करण जौहर की प्रोडक्शन हाउस 'धर्मा' के बैनर तले अक्षय कुमार काम कर रहे हैं. इसी फिल्म के लिए पहले सलमान खान भी अक्षय और करण के साथ पार्टनरशिप कर रहे थे, लेकिन सलमान ने अपना हाथ इस प्रोजेक्ट से खींच लिया था.
It's ok bro :)— GABBAR (@KhiladiForever) January 10, 2018
