करीना कपूर ने पाउट बनाकर शेयर की सेल्फी, तो बहन करिश्मा बोलीं- जल्दी आओ, याद आ रही है...

Going by all the different masks he keeps wearin... lil T may just have his own sweet collection ???????? Spotted with momsy and popsy as they arrived back to Mumbai! FOLLOW ???? @voompla INQUIRIES ???? @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #saifalikhan #taimuralikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Oct 21, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT