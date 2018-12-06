NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Kedarnath Celeb Review: सारा अली खान ने डेब्यू फिल्म से जीता सुजैन, अर्जुन और प्रीति का दिल, यूं हुई तारीफ

Kedarnath Movie Review: सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' शुक्रवार को रिलीज होने जा रही है. सेलेब्स ने 'केदारनाथ' का रिव्यू कर दिया है.

,
'केदारनाथ' फिल्म में सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput)

खास बातें

  1. 'केदारनाथ' फिल्म का आया रिव्यू
  2. सारा अली खान की डेब्यू फिल्म
  3. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने की तारीफ
नई दिल्ली: केदारनाथ रिव्यूः सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह की बेटी सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) शुक्रवार को रिलीज होने जा रही है. इससे पहले बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स (Kedarnath Celeb Review) ने मुंबई में हुए स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान फिल्म देखी, जिसके बाद सभी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर केदारनाथ फिल्म का रिव्यू (Kedarnath Movie Review) किया है. स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन पॉजिटिव आए. 'डैडी' फिल्म में आखिरी बार दिखाई दिए अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) फिल्म का अपने अंदाज में रिव्यू किया है. हर किसी ने सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) की जमकर तारीफ की है. 

'गुड्डू पंडित' बने अली फजल ने कर दिया Confirm, जानें कब आएगा 'मिर्जापुर' का दूसरा सीजन

अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) ने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर अभिषेक कपूर की भी तारीफ की. इतना ही नहीं, उन्हें सीक्वेंस के दौरान सारा अली खान द्वारी की गई एक्टिंग काफी पसंद आई. अर्जुन रामपाल ने लिखा, ''मैंने अभिषेक कपूर की 'केदारनाथ' देखी. सभी की परफॉर्मेंस बेहद शानदार रही. क्लाइमेंस में सारा अली खान अद्भुत दिखीं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत हमेशा से अच्छे रहे. सभी को शुभकामनाएं. रोनी स्क्रूवाला देखकर काफी अच्छा लगा. जाइए और देखिए इसे.'' अर्जुन कपूर के अलावा ऋतिक रोशन की एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान ने भी इस फिल्म की काफी बड़ाई की. एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा ने 'केदारनाथ' फिल्म मेकर्स की तारीफ की.

 
वहीं राज कुंद्रा ने 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) का रिव्यू दिया कि, ''मैं सिर्फ इतना कह सकता हूं कि WOW! अभिषेक कपूर की तारीफ करनी होगी कि केदारनाथ जैसे विषय पर फिल्म बना पाना इतना आसान नहीं है, लेकिन आपने यह कर दिखाया. फिल्म में दिखाए गए विजुअल इफेक्ट्स बेहतरीन हैं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सारा अली खान अपने किरदार में पूरी तरह उतरे और दोनों की एक्टिंग अविश्वसनीय रही. जरूर देखनी चाहिए दोस्त... जरूर देखें''. 

 

कपिल शर्मा की शादी की तैयारियां जोर-शोर से शुरू, यूं नजर आई 'बिट्टू शर्मा' की दुल्हन- देखें Viral Photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on





nf55j6d8
फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग के वक्त पहुंची सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan)

kvangabg


paeh6u48

टिप्पणियां
 
सुजैन खान ने लिखा, ''एक सुंदर कहानी, एक नई शानदार नई स्टार सारा अली खान आ चुकी हैं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत भी ब्रिलियंट हैं. दोनों ने शानदार एक्टिंग की. केदारनाथ ने मेरा दिल छू लिया...''. उनके अलावा शाहरुख खान की रईस फिल्म को बनाने वाले प्रोड्यूसर व डायरेक्टर राहुल ढोलकिया और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की.

