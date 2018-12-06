Kedarnath Celeb Review: सारा अली खान ने डेब्यू फिल्म से जीता सुजैन, अर्जुन और प्रीति का दिल, यूं हुई तारीफ

खास बातें 'केदारनाथ' फिल्म का आया रिव्यू सारा अली खान की डेब्यू फिल्म बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने की तारीफ

केदारनाथ रिव्यूः सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह की बेटी सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) शुक्रवार को रिलीज होने जा रही है. इससे पहले बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स (Kedarnath Celeb Review) ने मुंबई में हुए स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान फिल्म देखी, जिसके बाद सभी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर केदारनाथ फिल्म का रिव्यू (Kedarnath Movie Review) किया है. स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन पॉजिटिव आए. 'डैडी' फिल्म में आखिरी बार दिखाई दिए अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) फिल्म का अपने अंदाज में रिव्यू किया है. हर किसी ने सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) की जमकर तारीफ की है.

Just saw #Kedarnath@Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys. @RonnieScrewvala good to see you. Go watch it: — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 5, 2018

All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch! — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) December 5, 2018

Saw #Kedarnath. Thank you @RonnieScrewvala for inviting. Best wishes to Gattu, Sushant and the team. Was incredibly impressed with the debut of Sara. She is a delight to watch. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 5, 2018

All the best to my dearest @Abhishekapoor@itsSSR & @asliSaraAliKhan for the release of #Kedarnath Cannot wait to see it Saraaa I'm so excited for you. Loads of love always...pic.twitter.com/qFaBTXA3rK — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2018

अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) ने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर अभिषेक कपूर की भी तारीफ की. इतना ही नहीं, उन्हें सीक्वेंस के दौरान सारा अली खान द्वारी की गई एक्टिंग काफी पसंद आई. अर्जुन रामपाल ने लिखा, ''मैंने अभिषेक कपूर की 'केदारनाथ' देखी. सभी की परफॉर्मेंस बेहद शानदार रही. क्लाइमेंस में सारा अली खान अद्भुत दिखीं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत हमेशा से अच्छे रहे. सभी को शुभकामनाएं. रोनी स्क्रूवाला देखकर काफी अच्छा लगा. जाइए और देखिए इसे.'' अर्जुन कपूर के अलावा ऋतिक रोशन की एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान ने भी इस फिल्म की काफी बड़ाई की. एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा ने 'केदारनाथ' फिल्म मेकर्स की तारीफ की.वहीं राज कुंद्रा ने 'केदारनाथ' (Kedarnath) का रिव्यू दिया कि, ''मैं सिर्फ इतना कह सकता हूं कि WOW! अभिषेक कपूर की तारीफ करनी होगी कि केदारनाथ जैसे विषय पर फिल्म बना पाना इतना आसान नहीं है, लेकिन आपने यह कर दिखाया. फिल्म में दिखाए गए विजुअल इफेक्ट्स बेहतरीन हैं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सारा अली खान अपने किरदार में पूरी तरह उतरे और दोनों की एक्टिंग अविश्वसनीय रही. जरूर देखनी चाहिए दोस्त... जरूर देखें''.सुजैन खान ने लिखा, ''एक सुंदर कहानी, एक नई शानदार नई स्टार सारा अली खान आ चुकी हैं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत भी ब्रिलियंट हैं. दोनों ने शानदार एक्टिंग की. केदारनाथ ने मेरा दिल छू लिया...''. उनके अलावा शाहरुख खान की रईस फिल्म को बनाने वाले प्रोड्यूसर व डायरेक्टर राहुल ढोलकिया और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की.