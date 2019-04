Kesari Box Office Collection Day 15: 'केसरी' की कमाई का सिलसिला जारी, 15 दिनों में जुटाए इतने करोड़

Romeo. Akbar. Walter. A story of sacrifice, patriotism & undying love for the country. #RAWTrailer releasing at 1 PM today. @thejohnabraham @imouniroy @apnabhidu @sikandarkher @viacom18motionpictures @kytaproductions @vafilmcompany @redice_films @timesmusichub #AjitAndhare @ajay_kapoor_ #DheerajWadhwan @vanessabwalia

A post shared by Romeo Akbar Walter (@romeoakbarwalter) on Mar 3, 2019 at 7:37pm PST