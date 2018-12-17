'केसरी' फिल्म की शूटिंग हुई पूरी, अक्षय कुमार संग यूं नजर आईं परिणीती चोपड़ा- देखें Pics

खास बातें 'केसरी' फिल्म की शूटिंग हुई पूरी परिणीति चोपड़ा ने पोस्ट की फोटो अक्षय कुमार होंगे लीड एक्टर

बॉलीवुड के एक्शन स्टार अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' की सफलता के बाद अब अगले साल मार्च महीने में 'केसरी' (Kesari) फिल्म रिलीज होगी. जिसकी आखिरी शूटिंग जयपुर में खत्म हुई. इस फिल्म में एक ओर जहां लीड रोल में अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) नजर आएंगे तो वहीं दूसरी ओर को-एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) होंगी. परिणीति ने अपना फर्स्ट लुक ऑफिशियल सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर शेयर किया है. हालांकि अक्षय कुमार की इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक फरवरी माह में रिलीज कर दिया गया था. अक्षय कुमार काले घने दाढ़ी के साथ एंग्री यंग मैन के लुक में नजर आए, जबकि परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) ने पंजाबी सूट पहना है.

Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTkzFwPA7c — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2018

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

In 1897 21 #Sikhs fought 10,000+Afghans to last man last round #battleofsaragarhi 1 of greatest tales of courage led by Havildar Ishar Singh pic.twitter.com/kiAkkD9Ebc — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 12, 2017

धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के बैनर तले बनने वाली इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) एक बार फिर सरदार का रोल निभाते हुए नजर आएंगे. बता दें कि अक्षय की फिल्‍म 'केसरी' 2019 में होली के मौके पर उनके फैन्‍स को देखने को मिलेगी. करण जौहर की प्रोडक्शन हाउस 'धर्मा' के बैनर तले अक्षय कुमार ने इस फिल्म का आखिरी शेड्यूल जयपुर में खत्म किया. इसी फिल्‍म के लिए पहले सलमान खान भी अक्षय और करण के साथ पार्टनरशिप कर रहे थे, लेकिन सलमान ने अपना हाथ इस प्रोजेक्‍ट से खींच लिया था.'केसरी' एक पीरियड ड्रामा होगी. निर्देशन अनुराग सिंह करेंगे. 1897 में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी और अफगान सेना के बीच हुए बैटल ऑफ़ सारागढ़ी (सारागढ़ी का युद्ध ) पर ये फिल्म आधारित होगी. इस युद्ध में ब्रिटिश भारतीय सेना के सिर्फ 21 सिख जाबांजों 10 हजार की अफगान सेना का सामना किया था.मीडिया में खबरें यह भी थीं कि अजय देवगन भी इसी विषय पर एक फिल्‍म बना रहे हैं और इसलिए उन्‍होंने सलमान से यह फिल्‍म न बनाने की बात की. बता दें कि सिर्फ अक्षय कुमार और अजय देवगन ही नहीं, बल्कि रणदीप हुड्डा भी सारागड़ी के युद्ध पर बन रही एक फिल्‍म में नजर आने वाले हैं. यानी 'केसरी' इसी विषय पर बनने वाली तीसरी फिल्‍म हो सकती है.