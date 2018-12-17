'केसरी' फिल्म की शूटिंग हुई पूरी, अक्षय कुमार संग यूं नजर आईं परिणीती चोपड़ा- देखें Pics

Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTkzFwPA7c— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2018
And it's a wrap for #Kesari...a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019.@ParineetiChopra@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@SinghAnurag79@SunirKheterpal#CapeOfGoodFilms@dharmamovies@iAmAzure@ZeeStudios_pic.twitter.com/zfxBTqR8tf— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 17, 2018
Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017
In 1897 21 #Sikhs fought 10,000+Afghans to last man last round #battleofsaragarhi 1 of greatest tales of courage led by Havildar Ishar Singh pic.twitter.com/kiAkkD9Ebc— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 12, 2017
