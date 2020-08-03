कृति सेनन और नुपूर सेनन ने एक दूसरे को बांधी राखी, यू्ं मनाया रक्षा बंधन- देखें Photos

खास बातें
- कृति सेनन और नुपुर सेनन ने बांधी एक-दूसरे को राखी
- खास अंदाज में दोनों बहनों ने मनाया रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार
- कृति सेनन और नुपुर सेनन की फोटो हुई वायरल
रक्षाबंधन (Raksha Bandhan) का त्योहार पूरे देश में खूब धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है. हिंदू धर्म के प्रमुख त्योहारों में से एक रक्षाबंधन भाई-बहन के रिश्ते के प्रतीक के रूप में मनाया जाता है. लेकिन बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) और उनकी बहन नुपुर सेनन (Nupur Sanon) ने रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर एक अलग ही उदाहरण पेश किया है. दरअसल, कृति सेनन और नुपुर सेनन ने रक्षाबंधन के त्योहार पर एक-दूसरे को राखी बांधकर इसे मनाया है. दोनों बहनों ने इंस्टाग्राम पर राखी सेलिब्रेशन से जुड़ी कई तस्वीरें भी साझा की हैं, जो फैंस को भी खूब पसंद आ रही है. इसके साथ ही कृति सेनन ने अपनी छोटी बहन नुपुर के लिए एक लंबी-चौड़ी पोस्ट भी साझा की है.
I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle.. Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!)???????? Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what! @nupursanon #HappyRakhi
कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) ने छोटी बहन नुपुर (Nupur Sanon) की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "मुझे याद है जब मैंने पहली बार तुम्हें देखा था या पहली बार तुम्हारी छवि अपने दिमाग में बनाई थी. मुझे लगा कि तुम मेरे लिए इतनी कीमती थी कि मुझे बेहद सावधानी और प्यार से तुम्हें पकड़ने की जरूरत थी. तुम्हारी रक्षा करने और तुम्हें हंसाने की भी. कभी भी भाई न होने की कमी महसूस नहीं हुई. क्योंकि मुझे मालूम था कि मुझे जिंदगी भर के लिए एक बेस्ट फ्रेंड मिली है. मुझे मालूम है कि तुम्हारे पास मुझे मुश्किल घड़ी में भी हंसाने की काबिलियत है. लव यू नुपुर. तुम हमेशा ही एक बच्चे की तरह हंसती रहो. हमेशा से मेरी फेवरिट. तुम्हें हमेशा मेरा साथ मिलेगा, चाहे कुछ भी हो."
Happy birthday LOVE/LIFE @kritisanon We were never really taught to be one. A Team! But we've been one always. We somehow held each other's hand a lot more stronger. Each time...Just????♥️ If there's one woman I absolutely adore...it's you. And I have my reasons beyond the sisterly bias!! :D I haven't seen you change Krits! Just seen you evolve into a better person but I haven't seen you change one bit in terms of your human side, emotions , values, morals , thought process and so much more...and it has been absolutely beautiful to be a part of this loving journey ...watching you grow but still seeing the same innocence, same little kriti (our doll) :) I love you more than anyone in this world. More than that...I respect you. :”) You have the most beautiful,purest heart Krits. You've always been the ‘right' one. On your special day...all I want is happiness for you. Praying for you to get back all the love and care you've only and only given to this world and so much more!! You deserve the best in everything.
कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) के अलावा नुपुर सेनन (Nupur Sanon) ने भी अपनी बड़ी बहन के लिए पोस्ट साझा की. उन्होंने लिखा, "उस बहन के लिए जिसने मुझे एक भाई से भी ज्यादा मेरी रक्षा की है. हैप्पी रक्षाबंधन." फोटो में दोनों बहनें पारंपरिक अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं, जिसमें उनका लुक भी काफी खूबसूरत लग रहा है. इसके अलावा नुपुर सेनन ने एक और तस्वीर शेयर की, जिसमें दोनों बहनें अपनी राखियां दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. बता दें कि दोनों बहनों के बीच बॉन्डिंग काफी अच्छी है. नुपुर सेनन और कृति सेनन अकसर एक-दूसरे के साथ अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो साझा करते हैं.