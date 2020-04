कुमार सानू की बेटी ने 18 वर्ष की उम्र में ही बनाया हॉलीवुड से बॉलीवुड में अपना नाम, जीती हैं ऐसी लाइफ

Had the honor of dancing with the legend himself COCOA B to some Bollywood music! so lucky to have him during this time. PS; this little guy is two years now! @officialcocoab • • • #staysafe #stayhome #dance #quarantine #pet #dog #cocoab #lastnight #memories #home #blessed #stayhealthy #lockdown #entertainment #athome #bollywood #music #fun #spendtime #family #lovedones #washhands #petsofinstagram

A post shared by Shannon K (@shannonksinger) on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:05pm PDT