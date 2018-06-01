NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Laila Majnu Teaser: हसीन वादियों के बीच प्यार में पागल दिखे 'लैला-मजनू', टीजर हुआ रिलीज

बॉलीवुड के दो बड़े डायरेक्टर एकता कपूर और इम्तियाज अली की स्टोरी टेलर वाली फिल्म 'लैला मजनू' का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है.

'लैला मजनू' का टीजर हुआ रिलीज

खास बातें

  1. 'लैला मजनू' का टीजर रिलीज
  2. एकता और इम्तियाज हैं स्टोरीटेलर
  3. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर साजिद अली
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के दो बड़े डायरेक्टर एकता कपूर और इम्तियाज अली की स्टोरी टेलर वाली फिल्म 'लैला मजनू' का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है. टीजर काफी इंटरेस्टिंग है, क्योंकि कहानी में मजनू का किरदार करने वाले एक्टर अपनी मजनू के प्यार में पागल दिखाई दे रहा है. इंस्टाग्राम पर इम्तियाज अली ने टीजर पोस्ट करके लिखा, '' 'प्यार में पागल..' हम हमेशा प्यार में यह ढूंढते हैं कि इसमें क्या पागलपन हो सकता है. 'लैला मजनू' बिल्कुल वैसे ही हैं. इस मशहूर लव स्टोरी को लेकर मेरा और फिल्म राइटर व डायरेक्टर साजिद अली का यह एक नया कदम है. यहां हम प्रस्तुत कर रहे हैं लैला मजनू का टीजर... जो 24 अगस्त 2018 को रिलीज हो रही है.''

Valentine's Day पर आया 'लैला मजनूं' का फर्स्ट लुक, दो बड़े डायरेक्टर बना रहे फिल्म

रिलीज हुए टीजर में लैला और मजनूं को पहाड़ की वादियों में दिखाया गया है. पोस्टर देखने के बाद यह कहा जा सकता है कि फिल्म की कहानी पहाड़ों और हसीन वादियों के बीच दिखाई देने वाली है. एकता कपूर और इम्तियाज अली अब बतौर स्टोरीटेलर एक साथ मिलकर प्यार की अनोखी दास्तां को पर्दे पर उकेरने के लिए 'लैला मजनूं' फिल्म बना रहे हैं.

देखें टीजर - 


फिल्म 'लैला मजनू' का फर्स्ट लुक वेलेन्टाइन डे के मौके पर रिलीज किया गया था. इस फिल्म को इम्तियाज अली प्रेजेंट कर रहे हैं. जबकि साजिद अली फिल्म को डायरेक्ट करेंगे. हालांकि अभी तक फिल्म के लीड एक्टर्स  का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है. टीजर देखने के बाद यह मालूम पड़ रहा है कि लीड एक्टर व एक्ट्रेस की नई एंट्री हो सकती है.
बता दें कि वेलेंटाइन डे पर एकता कपूर ने इम्तियाज अली के साथ तस्वीर को अपने ट्वीटर अकाउंट पर शेयर किया था. एकता ने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि एपिक लव स्टोरी को फिर से बनाने के लिए काफी उत्साहित हूं, स्टोरीटेलर के मास्टर इम्तियाज अली के साथ फिल्म 'लैलै मजनू'.

Laila Majnu Teaserimtiaz aliekta kapoor

