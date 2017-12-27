MeToo: जब माधुरी ने Rape सीन करने से किया इनकार, तो डायरेक्टर ने कहा '...सीन तो होगा'

On radio today, listened to Annu Kapoor tell the sickening story of how a young, petrified Madhuri Dixit was forced to film a "rape scene" with Ranjit because her director Bapu insisted she couldn't back out. "Rape scene toh hoga," he told her.

Annu Kapoor's tone-deaf narration made the incident a juicy tidbit, not the disgusting exploitation it was. While me and my friend cringed and felt deeply uncomfortable, our cab driver thought it was hilarious and laughed at the "rape scene toh hoga" punchline.