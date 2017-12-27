NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
#MeToo: जब माधुरी ने Rape सीन करने से किया इनकार, तो डायरेक्टर ने कहा '...सीन तो होगा'

दुनिया भर में जब से #MeToo कैंपेन चला है, तबसे कई देश-विदेशों की कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने इसमें शामिल होकर कई खुलासे किये.

#MeToo: जब माधुरी ने Rape सीन करने से किया इनकार, तो डायरेक्टर ने कहा '...सीन तो होगा'

माधुरी दीक्षित (फाइल फोटो)

  1. अनु कपूर ने माधुरी दीक्षित को लेकर किया खुलासा
  2. बताया कि कैसे डायरेक्टर ने रेप सीन को करने के लिए मजबूर किया था
  3. सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने भी शेयर की बात
नई दिल्ली: दुनिया भर में जब से #MeToo कैंपेन चला है, तबसे कई देश-विदेशों की कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने इसमें शामिल होकर कई खुलासे किये. हॉलीवुड में जहां प्रोड्यूसर हार्वी वाइनस्टाइन के खिलाफ कई एक्ट्रेस ने राज खोले. तो वहीं बॉलीवुड में भी कई एक्ट्रेसेस ने भी अपने बारे में कई बातें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए शेयर की. फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कास्टिंग काउच को रेप कल्चर के रूप में जाना जाता है. भारतीय फिल्मों में रेप से जुड़े सीन को सामान्य रूप से दिखाते हैं. यदि फिल्मों में भी एक्ट्रेसेस को रेप सीन करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाए तो यह भी एक शोषण ही कहलाएगा.

फिलहाल एक अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट के मुताबिक बॉलीवुड और टीवी एक्टर अनु कपूर ने हाल ही में एक रेडियो स्टेशन पर ऐसा खुलासा किया, जिसे सुनकर काफी हैरान हो जाएंगे. अनु कपूर के मुताबिक धक धक और डांसिंग गर्ल माधुरी दीक्षित को कैसे रेप सीन करने के लिए मजबूर किया गया था. उन्होंने रेडियो पर कहा कि माधुरी को इस तरह से फोर्स किया गया कि वह इस सीन को करने से इनकार नहीं कर सकती थीं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर ने यह तक कह दिया कि 'रेप सीन तो होगा'. 

बता दें कि रेडियो पर यह बात अनु कपूर ने काफी हल्के अंदाज में कही, जो सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोगों को पसंद नहीं आया. ट्विटर पर जेहरा काजमी ने अपने अकाउंट पर लिखा कि आज रेडियो पर अनु कपूर को बेहद खराब तरीके से एक यंग लड़की के बारे में बात करते हुए सुना, उन्होंने एक फिल्म में माधुरी दीक्षित को एक्टर रंजीत के साथ 'बलात्कार के दृश्य' के लिए मजबूर होने की बात बताई. क्योंकि फिल्म के डायरेक्टर ने फोर्स करते हुए कहा कि तुम पीछे नहीं हट सकती, रेप सीन तो होगा.  काजमी ने आगे लिखा कि अनु कपूर ने इस पूरे मामले का बेहद बेढंगे अंदाज में बखान किया जबकि इस पर मैं और मेरे दोस्त काफी गुस्सा थे और काफी बुरा महसूस कर रहे थे. हमारा कैब ड्राइवर भी इस डायलॉग को रेडियो पर सुनकर हंस रहा था और रिपीट किया कि 'रेप सीन तो होगा'. इस पर ट्विटर पर भी रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.

