मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शेयर की रोमांटिक तस्वीर, खास अंदाज में किया बर्थ-डे विश

26 June 1985 born Arjun Kapoor today is his 34 th birth day ,a person born on 26(8) means ruled by Saturn , and life path number 1 , and born in cancer period water sign ruled by moon /ketu (2/7) , so and a readymade name number 42( Arjun Kapoor ) As person born on 8,17,26, mostly misunderstood persons in world , no body knows which way they will swing , some time they feel very alone and confused about what to do , On other side having strong mental and body build Makes lot of friends and work hard and live long and healthy also comparatively when compared to other numbers , They have miserable relationship with life partner or family in early in age or in mid Life due to excessive ambitions , This people are well supported by spritualisim That's the key to success for them Well #arjunkapoor is living life in different style Next year will be full of events in his life , Let's see Wishing him a happy birthday #malaikaarora Both Malika and Arjun are water sign interestingly Maliaka date of birth 23/10/1973 , She has her life path number is 8 , #numerology #ASTROLOGY

