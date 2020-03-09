मलाइका अरोड़ा ने वृक्षासन कर सोशल मीडिया पर बटोरी सुर्खियां, बच्चों के लिए करने जा रही हैं यह काम

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) अपनी फिटनेस, स्टाइल और लुक्स के लिए खूब जानी जाती हैं. उनकी फोटो हो या वीडियो, दोनों ही सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल होती है. ऐसा ही हाल उनकी एक और फोटो को लेकर भी देखने को मिल रहा है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस योगासन करती दिखाई दे रही हैं. अपनी इस फोटो में एक्ट्रेस वृक्षासन में नजर आ रही हैं, फोटो में उनके साथ एक छोटी सी बच्ची भी वृक्षासन कर रही हैं. इस फोटो को एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से शेयर किया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही है.
This #mondaymotivation is a double whammy of inspiration! Bring in your lil ones and tag @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek as you do this pose! The pose is called Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose and here's how you can do it 1. Stand tall with your arms on the sides of your body 2. Bend your right knee and place the sole on the root of your left thigh 3. Make sure your left leg is straight 4. Once you've found your balance, raise your hands up and bring your palms together in 'Namaste' 5. Breathe regularly and fixate your gaze at a point to help you balance I'm very excited for this week's challenge with you and your little yogi's. Let's look at the pictures roll in! And we are soon going to begin classes for all the little champs( Yogis and Yoginis) across all DIVA YOGA studios in APRIL and MAY! Check them out now! #divayoga #divalife #divas #yogapractice #yogainspiration #yogalife #yogalove #yoga #motheranddaughter #motherandson #yogaforkids #yogaforeverybody
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) अपनी इस फोटो में ब्लैक टॉप और ब्लैक टाइट्स पहने दिखाई दे रही हैं. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि वह इस सप्ताह के चैलेंज को लेकर काफी उत्साहित थीं. इसके साथ ही वह जल्द ही बच्चों के लिए भी योग क्लासेस शुरू करने वाली हैं. इन क्लासेस की शुरुआत अप्रैल या मई से हो सकती है. इसके अलावा मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अपनी पोस्ट में वृक्षासन करने का स्टेप बाय स्टेप तरीका भी बताया. बता दें कि मलाइका अरोड़ा इससे पहले भी कई योगासन शेयर कर चुकी हैं.
Hello there, lovely Divas! Welcome to Monday. Yipeeeeeeee This week's #malaikasmoveoftheweek is my fav, a Handstand. Don't forget to tag @thedivayoga, me and #malaikasmoveoftheweek when you post. Here's how you can do it: - Start in Downward Dog, with your palms spread on the floor. Slowly start lifting your foot, shifting your weight on the balls of your feet - Bend your right knee, lifting the heel. Press down with your hands and lift your left leg upwards. Turn your biceps forwards and push down into your hands and straighten your elbows. Focus your vision a few inches in front of your hands - Arms firm, bend right knee and hop the leg off the floor. Your weight should be on your hands, keep your core tight at this point. Slowly start bending your legs like an open scissor. Rotate your thighs towards your core - Keep breathing regularly and to come out of the pose, first bring your right leg down slowly, and then the left - Rest in child's pose for a moment This pose will definitely get you started onto a powerful week! Have a good one, Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation #divayoga #divas #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #yogapose #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #ygoagirl #yogagram #yogainmumbai #yogastudios
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) इन दिनों सोनी टीवी पर आने वाले इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर को जज कर रही हैं. इस शो में उनसे साथ टेरेंस लुइस और कोरियोग्राफर गीता कपूर भी बतौर जज नजर आ रही हैं. इससे इतर मलाइका अरोड़ा MTV पर आने वाले इंडियाज बेस्ट सुपर मॉडल में भी बतौर जज दिखाई दे रही थीं. अपने काम से अलग मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी फोटो और वीडियो को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहती हैं.
