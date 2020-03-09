मलाइका अरोड़ा ने वृक्षासन कर सोशल मीडिया पर बटोरी सुर्खियां, बच्चों के लिए करने जा रही हैं यह काम

This #mondaymotivation is a double whammy of inspiration! Bring in your lil ones and tag @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek as you do this pose! The pose is called Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose and here's how you can do it 1. Stand tall with your arms on the sides of your body 2. Bend your right knee and place the sole on the root of your left thigh 3. Make sure your left leg is straight 4. Once you've found your balance, raise your hands up and bring your palms together in 'Namaste' 5. Breathe regularly and fixate your gaze at a point to help you balance I'm very excited for this week's challenge with you and your little yogi's. Let's look at the pictures roll in! And we are soon going to begin classes for all the little champs( Yogis and Yoginis) across all DIVA YOGA studios in APRIL and MAY! Check them out now! #divayoga #divalife #divas #yogapractice #yogainspiration #yogalife #yogalove #yoga #motheranddaughter #motherandson #yogaforkids #yogaforeverybody

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 8, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT