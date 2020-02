मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अलग अंदाज में मनाया वैलेंटाइन डे, Video शेयर कर एक्ट्रेस ने फैंस को दी यह खास सलाह

This is not to wish you a Happy Valentine's Day. Infact, I want to do the opposite today. I am asking you to #chooseloveeveryday. What does love mean to you? A home cooked meal? A squishy hug by your loved love? Coming home to your pet? Well, that's it. Choose what brings you love and share it with the world. Isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about?! Here, I along with @thedivayoga @sarvayogastudios, my partner @sarvesh_shashi and some of my amazing people bring to you a little something that iterates this quest of LOVE - *The Pack of Love* - a set of 52 cards with one activity every week for the rest of the year - things we have overlooked, things we have forgotten, things we should consciously be doing. The activity for today is ‘Planting a Sapling' and here I am doing my bit. When can I see yours? Amidst everything that is going on, let us #chooseloveeveryday and make this world a kinder place. Visit www.sarva.com/chooseloveeveryday to join this beautiful movement. Check out the link in my bio. Video shot by: @stffilms N I nominate @kubbrasait @amuaroraofficial @bipashabasu to share their #chooseloveeveryday videos . N don't forget to tag us

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:37pm PST