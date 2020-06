मलाइका अरोड़ा की बिल्डिंग को सेनिटाइज करने आए BMC कर्मचारी, एक्ट्रेस ने Photo शेयर कर किया धन्यवाद

Hey guys, I hope you are all enjoying the #14Days14Asanas challenge because I SO am! Keep those gorgeous pictures rolling in and do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today's challenge is Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose - Stand erect with the soles of your feet flat on the ground - Fold the right leg and place the sole on the inner thigh of your left leg, with your toes pointing downwards - The right leg should be perpendicular to the left leg - Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards, in a namaskar position - Repeat on the other side This is an easy but a fundamental one, now let's see you guys do it! #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:47pm PDT