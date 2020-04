मिलिंद सोमन ने 81 साल की मम्मी के साथ की स्किपिंग, Video शेयर कर बोले- आप तभी बूढ़े होते हैं जब...

Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra . . . #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup #love

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:24am PDT