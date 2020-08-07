मिलिंद सोमन हसीन वादियों में पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते आए नजर, Photo हुई Viral

खास बातें
- मिलिंद सोमन ने पत्नी के साथ शेयर की फोटो
- यूं सुकून की नींद लेते आए नजर
- वायरल हो रही है मिलिंद और अंकिता की फोटो
मशहूर मॉडल और बॉलीवुड एक्टर मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) अपने स्टाइल और फिटनेस के लिए खूब जाने जाते हैं. एक्टर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हमेशा फैंस से जुड़े रहते हैं और अकसर अपनी और फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हैं. हाल ही में एक्टर ने अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है, जिसमें वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते नजर आ रहे हैं. इस फोटो में मिलिंद सोमन और उनकी पत्नी का अंदाज देखने लायक है. एक्टर की यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है, साथ ही लोग इस पर जमकर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं.
Laziness is a natural instinct in prehistoric times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee. And even though we are supremely safe today, even outdoors, in the lap of nature, its nice to give in SOMETIMES ! . . . #fridayfaces #Sleep #rest #together #rejuvenate #rebuild #energise #health #love #fun #fitness #nature #outdoors
मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) ने अपनी इस तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए लिखा, "आलस्य एक स्वाभाविक प्रवृत्ति है. जब खतरा लगातार बढ़ता रहेगा, हमें ऊर्जा का संरक्षण तभी करना होगा, जब आवश्यक हो. शिकार करने के लिए, भोजन इकट्ठा करने के लिए या पलायन करने के लिए. और भले ही आज हम बेहद सुरक्षित हैं, प्रकृति की गोद में." बता दें कि मिलिंद सोमन अकसर अपनी पत्नी अंकिता के साथ वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिाय पर शेयर करते हैं. इससे पहले भी उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी के साथ कई तस्वीरें साझा की थीं.
All happy relationships are more GIVE than TAKE whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more, BE HAPPY ???? . . Did you say something sweet to somebody today ? . . To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend @ankita_earthy, run with me forever, thank you for your love, Happy Friendship Day ! . . #strongertogether #love #health #life #body #mind #soul #friends #friendship #laugh #foreverlove #strength
Trying to stay still amidst the chaos so much is happening around us, so much news, so much information, so many opinions on what must happen, everything seems a little strange! We all have to wait and see how the world settles down and then do our best to adapt to it.. so many lessons to be learnt for each one of us.. maybe now we will find the time again to listen.. . . What is the lesson you have learnt? . . #staystrong #breathe #listen #heart #earth #green #health #life #sustainable
बता दें कि मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) ने अंकिता कुंअर (Ankita Konwar) से 22 अप्रैल, 2018 को अलीबाग में शादी की थी. उनकी शादी में करीबी रिश्तेदार और दोस्त शामिल हुए थे. मिलिंद और अंकिता कई बार सोशल मीडिया पर ही एक-दूसरे के लिए प्यार का भी इजहार करते हैं. वहीं, एक्टर के करियर की बात करें तो वह टॉप मॉडल में से एक हैं, अपनी फिटनेस के लिए वह खूब जाने जाते हैं. मिलिंद सोमन फिटनेस की रेस में हमेशा आगे रहते हैं. अपनी एक्सरसाइज वीडियो या फोटो साझा कर वह फैंस को भी फिट रहने की प्रेरणा देते हैं.