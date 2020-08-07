मिलिंद सोमन हसीन वादियों में पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते आए नजर, Photo हुई Viral

मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) ने अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है, जिसमें वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते नजर आ रहे हैं. इस फोटो में मिलिंद सोमन और उनकी पत्नी का अंदाज देखने लायक है.

मिलिंद सोमन हसीन वादियों में पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते आए नजर, Photo हुई Viral

मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) पत्नी अंकिता (Ankita Konwar) के साथ चैन की नींद लेते आए नजर

खास बातें

  • मिलिंद सोमन ने पत्नी के साथ शेयर की फोटो
  • यूं सुकून की नींद लेते आए नजर
  • वायरल हो रही है मिलिंद और अंकिता की फोटो
नई दिल्ली:

मशहूर मॉडल और बॉलीवुड एक्टर मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) अपने स्टाइल और फिटनेस के लिए खूब जाने जाते हैं. एक्टर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हमेशा फैंस से जुड़े रहते हैं और अकसर अपनी और फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हैं. हाल ही में एक्टर ने अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है, जिसमें वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ चैन की नींद लेते नजर आ रहे हैं. इस फोटो में मिलिंद सोमन और उनकी पत्नी का अंदाज देखने लायक है. एक्टर की यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है, साथ ही लोग इस पर जमकर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें

मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) ने अपनी इस तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए लिखा, "आलस्य एक स्वाभाविक प्रवृत्ति है. जब खतरा लगातार बढ़ता रहेगा, हमें ऊर्जा का संरक्षण तभी करना होगा, जब आवश्यक हो. शिकार करने के लिए, भोजन इकट्ठा करने के लिए या पलायन करने के लिए. और भले ही आज हम बेहद सुरक्षित हैं, प्रकृति की गोद में." बता दें कि मिलिंद सोमन अकसर अपनी पत्नी अंकिता के साथ वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिाय पर शेयर करते हैं. इससे पहले भी उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी के साथ कई तस्वीरें साझा की थीं. 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

बता दें कि मिलिंद सोमन (Milind Soman) ने अंकिता कुंअर (Ankita Konwar) से 22 अप्रैल, 2018 को अलीबाग में शादी की थी. उनकी शादी में करीबी रिश्तेदार और दोस्त शामिल हुए थे. मिलिंद और अंकिता कई बार सोशल मीडिया पर ही एक-दूसरे के लिए प्यार का भी इजहार करते हैं. वहीं, एक्टर के करियर की बात करें तो वह टॉप मॉडल में से एक हैं, अपनी फिटनेस के लिए वह खूब जाने जाते हैं. मिलिंद सोमन फिटनेस की रेस में हमेशा आगे रहते हैं. अपनी एक्सरसाइज वीडियो या फोटो साझा कर वह फैंस को भी फिट रहने की प्रेरणा देते हैं. 
 

milind somanmilind soman photoankita konwarmilind soman with ankita konwarmilind soman taking nap with wife
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 