मौनी रॉय ने 'ओढ़नी' पर किया धमाकेदार डांस, एक्ट्रेस के ट्रेडिशनल लुक और एक्सप्रेशंस ने जीता दिल- देखें Video

Aug 10. Proof that angels exist; ummm or that beautiful witches do! @anishavarma She s kinda like my best friend, all the time???? & we argue a lot, but she also taught me how life is one hell of a journey & walked every step alongside; I have grown up wanting to be her, whatever she did I had to (whether it suited me or not) Wherever she went I followed her like a lil puppy, the first screws up, the first achievements she witnessed em all. She is better than me at everything, better at knowing, loving, caring, cooking, doing Pooja, how to exorcise the demons, be happy, being the funniest one in any room,basically a far superior human being... I am so glad Shiv ji & Krishna ji wants us to be together through all the tears & smiles and I am so so happy they love you more... To being Tweedledum and Tweedledee foreverx Happy birthday Anisha I love you, you are mine, हमेशा

