मौनी रॉय ने दिवाली से पहले ही इंटरनेट पर मचाई धूम, रेड कलर के आउटफिट में आईं नजर

I feel most like myself in Indian outfits. I love em. Our weavers and artisans are our national treasures. They have been bringing us joy, colouring our lives and lighting up our homes for years. As we navigate through these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support them and our home grown textile companies, establishments and designers. On National Handloom Day, I am exhilarated to have bought some beautiful diyas from a local shop and shopped for a lovely ethnic wear designed by an extremely talented local designer @chameeandpalak & now it's your turn to go #Local4Diwali. @smritiiraniofficial @rishika_devnani

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 8, 2020 at 8:58pm PST