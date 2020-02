मौनी रॉय ने मालदीव के हसीन नजारों के बीच यूं मनाया वैलेंटाइन डे, Video ने मचाई धूम

Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting ; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang' @heritanceaarah @globalspa_mag @media.raindrop Concept @rahuljhangiani Thank you @amila.rathnayake.photography for taking the time out to ????these ! @rishika_devnani @flirtatious_india

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:44am PST