मौनी रॉय मछलियों के साथ-साथ यूं तैरती आईं नजर, Video शेयर कर एक्ट्रेस ने दिखाया समुद्र के अंदर का नजारा

~ birthday buddies~ Gautam Buddha once said, “Invest in yourself,meditate, read, eat healthy food, drink water, move your body, spend time in nature, rest up”. He also said,” never blame anyone in your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. And the BEST people give you memories.” Grateful for all my friends for tolerating me for decades & still loving me regardless. Thank you ☺️ (You all know who you are)♾🧿 @discoversoneva @globalspa_mag

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 29, 2020 at 6:43am PDT