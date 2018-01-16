NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'पद्मावत' पर नकुल मेहता हुए ट्रोल, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने कहा- 'देश छोड़ दो भाई'

टीवी एक्टर नकुल मेहता इनदिनों अपने एक्टिंग नहीं बल्कि ट्रोलिंग को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं.

,
खास बातें

  1. 'पद्मावत' पर नकुल मेहता हुए ट्रोल
  2. फिल्म को लेकर नकुल ने लिखा ऐसा
  3. लोगों ने ट्वीटर पर उड़ाया मजाक
नई दिल्ली: टीवी एक्टर नकुल मेहता इनदिनों अपने एक्टिंग नहीं बल्कि ट्रोलिंग को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. पिछले महीने अनुष्का-विराट की शादी को लेकर एक ट्वीट करने पर काफी ट्रोल हुए थे. इतना ही नहीं, उन्हें लोगों ने अनुष्का का भाई भी बता डाला. अब वह विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को लेकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं. नकुल ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोमवार को 'पद्मावत' के पोस्टर के साथ एक पोस्ट डाला था. जिसमें यह लिखा था कि 'सिगरेट के पैकेट पर वैधानिक चेतावनी लिखी होती है, मैं समझ सकता हूं. लेकिन यह मैं नहीं समझ सकता कि मेरे देश में आर्ट के लिए कोई जगह नहीं.'

अनुष्का शर्मा के 'भाई' को नहीं मिला शादी का Invitation, ट्विटर पर जताई नाराजगी

नकुल मेहता द्वारा इस ट्वीट डालने के बाद यूजर्स ने इस मामले को लेकर ट्रोल कर दिया. इतना ही नहीं, लोगों ने इस मुद्दे को उठाने पर काफी खरी-खोटी भी सुनाई. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि यह सिर्फ एक आर्ट की बात नहीं है, यह बात है हम अपने देश के लोगों और कल्चर को फिल्मों में कैसे दिखलाते हैं. वहीं एक और यूजर ने कहा कि अगर आपको लगता है कि किसी और देश में रहना है तो देश को छोड़ कर चले जाओ जहां आपको ऐसी आजादी मिले. हिना खान के पीछे पड़ा अनुष्का शर्मा का 'भाई', डाली ऐसी फोटो कि हो गईं बदनाम

फिलहाल टीवी एक्टर नकुल मेहता को कई लोगों ने विरोध करते हुए कई ट्वीट किया तो कई लोगों ने फिल्म और टीवी एक्टर का सपोर्ट करते हुए भी नजर आए. नकुल इन दिनों स्टार प्लस पर आने वाले शो 'इश्कबाज' में एक्टिंग कर रहे हैं. फिलहाल उनकी पॉपुलैरिटी सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा दिखाई दे रही है.

VIDEO: राजस्थान में रिलीज नहीं होगी फिल्म 'पद्मावत' : वसुंधरा राजे​

