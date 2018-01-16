'पद्मावत' पर नकुल मेहता हुए ट्रोल, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने कहा- 'देश छोड़ दो भाई'

खास बातें 'पद्मावत' पर नकुल मेहता हुए ट्रोल फिल्म को लेकर नकुल ने लिखा ऐसा लोगों ने ट्वीटर पर उड़ाया मजाक

Statutory warning on a cigarette pack, I understand. This, I don't. No place for art in my country.#Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/dazvLQ4ffu — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 15, 2018

N u can def go to another country if u want to! Rajputs have theirs rights too . If u think that’s all for nothing then just go n find a country where all that is allowed. — Rohit Singh (@rrohitsingh87) January 15, 2018

Hii “flop tv actor”, it’s not about art..its about promoting terrorism. — ~ Omkar ~ (@Omi_Tweeets) January 15, 2018

Mr. Mehta if you can't change the situation please don't blame the country. A person acting in third class fiction daily soap , should do something for the society. Do you know People living in Nation Park , Mumbai are still away from basic need. You can start from them.

Can U? — Baba.Raje (@BabaRaje01) January 15, 2018

टीवी एक्टर नकुल मेहता इनदिनों अपने एक्टिंग नहीं बल्कि ट्रोलिंग को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. पिछले महीने अनुष्का-विराट की शादी को लेकर एक ट्वीट करने पर काफी ट्रोल हुए थे. इतना ही नहीं, उन्हें लोगों ने अनुष्का का भाई भी बता डाला. अब वह विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को लेकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं. नकुल ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोमवार को 'पद्मावत' के पोस्टर के साथ एक पोस्ट डाला था. जिसमें यह लिखा था कि 'सिगरेट के पैकेट पर वैधानिक चेतावनी लिखी होती है, मैं समझ सकता हूं. लेकिन यह मैं नहीं समझ सकता कि मेरे देश में आर्ट के लिए कोई जगह नहीं.'नकुल मेहता द्वारा इस ट्वीट डालने के बाद यूजर्स ने इस मामले को लेकर ट्रोल कर दिया. इतना ही नहीं, लोगों ने इस मुद्दे को उठाने पर काफी खरी-खोटी भी सुनाई. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि यह सिर्फ एक आर्ट की बात नहीं है, यह बात है हम अपने देश के लोगों और कल्चर को फिल्मों में कैसे दिखलाते हैं. वहीं एक और यूजर ने कहा कि अगर आपको लगता है कि किसी और देश में रहना है तो देश को छोड़ कर चले जाओ जहां आपको ऐसी आजादी मिले.फिलहाल टीवी एक्टर नकुल मेहता को कई लोगों ने विरोध करते हुए कई ट्वीट किया तो कई लोगों ने फिल्म और टीवी एक्टर का सपोर्ट करते हुए भी नजर आए. नकुल इन दिनों स्टार प्लस पर आने वाले शो 'इश्कबाज' में एक्टिंग कर रहे हैं. फिलहाल उनकी पॉपुलैरिटी सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा दिखाई दे रही है.