नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा परिवार के लिए मनहूस रहा नालगोंडा, बड़े बेटे की भी यहीं हुई थी मौत, बाल-बाल बचे थे Junior NTR

खास बातें नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा का सड़क हादसे में निधन नालगोंडा में हुई थी बड़े बेटे की मौत जूनियर एनटीआर भी बाल-बाल बचे थे

Actor, Politician and Father of #NTR - #NandamuriHarikrishna has passed away due to a road accident jus a few mins back..

Shocking..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/eUyJX7QzrH — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 29, 2018

that’s what he said a few weeks ago and now he is gone.all I feel is a void,I will miss you Anna!!!! pic.twitter.com/T9epx3ZEEk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and love to my brother @tarak9999 and his entire family in this time of grief. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2018

तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (TDP) के संस्थापक एनटीआर (NTR) के बेटे और तेलुगू फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर (Junior NTR) के पिता नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा (Nandamuri Harikrishna) का सड़क हादसे में निधन हो गया है. नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा का निधन तेलंगाना के नालगोंडा में सड़क हादसे में हुआ. नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए आंध्र प्रदेश के नेल्लूर जा रहे थे. उनकी कार एक अन्य वाहन को ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश कर रही थी, तभी पलट गई. पलटने के बाद कार डिवाइडर से जा टकराई और इसके बाद दूसरी ओर से आ रहे अन्य वाहन से टकरा गई. नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए और अस्पताल ले जाया गया. लेकिन वहां उनका निधन हो गया. हरिकृष्णा तेदेपा पोलित ब्यूरो के सदस्य और तेदेपा अध्यक्ष व आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन.चंद्रबाबू नायडू के रिश्तेदार थे.हरिकृष्ण की दो पत्नियां लक्ष्मी और शालिनी हैं. उनके दो बेटे जूनियर एनटीआर और कल्याण राम और एक बेटी सुहासिनी है. उनके सबसे बड़े बेटे जानकी राम की भी 2014 में इसी जिले में सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई थी. इससे पहले, 2009 में नालगोंडा जिले में हुई एक सड़क दुर्घटना में हरिकृष्ण के दूसरे बेटे जूनियर एनटीआर बच गए थे. उन्हें चोटें आई थीं. आंध्र प्रदेश के कृष्ण जिले के निम्माकुर में दो सितम्बर, 1956 को जन्मे हरिकृष्णा तेदेपा के संस्थापक एनटीआर के चौथे बेटे थे. उन्होंने 1960 के दशक में बाल कलाकार के रूप में सिनेमा जगत में कदम रखा था.1967 में आई फिल्म 'श्री कृष्णावतारम' में उन्होंने पदार्पण किया था. इसमें उनके पिता एनटीआर भी मुख्य भूमिका में थे. वह अपने समय के सबसे लोकप्रिय कलाकारों में से एक थे. हरिकृष्णा ने 'तेल्ला पेल्लमा (1970)', 'तातम्मा काला (1974)', 'राम रहीम (1974)', 'दामा वीरा शुरा कर्णा (1977)', 'श्री रामुल्या (1998)' और 'सीतारामा राजु (1999)' जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया. 1996 में एनटीआर के निधन के बाद उन्होंने आंध्र प्रदेश विधानसभा के लिए हिंदुपुर से चुनाव लड़ा. यह उनके पिता का निर्वाचन क्षेत्र था.इसके बाद, हरिकृष्णा ने नायडू के मंत्रिमंडल में परिवहन मंत्री के रूप में काम किया और तेदेपा के युवा विंग के अध्यक्ष भी बने. 1999 में उन्होंने तेदेपा से यह कहकर इस्तीफा दे दिया कि नायडू इस पार्टी में एनटीआर के आदर्शों को अनदेखा कर रहे हैं. इसके बाद उन्होंने अन्ना तेदेपा के नाम से नई पार्टी का निर्माण किया, लेकिन यह पार्टी सफल नहीं हो पाई. 2006 में हरिकृष्णा एक बार फिर तेदेपा में शामिल हुए और उन्होंने 2008 में राज्यसभा के चुनाव भी लड़े. 2013 में उन्होंने आंध्र प्रदेश के विभाजन के विरोध में अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। हालांकि, वह तेदेपा पोलितब्यूरो के सदस्य के रूप में काम करते रहें.