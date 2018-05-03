National Film Awards को लेकर ट्विटर पर निकली भड़ास, डायरेक्टर बोले- राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों के इतिहास में काला दिन

खास बातें राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार 60 से ज्यादा विनर्स ने किया ऐलान ट्वीटर पर भी जताया विरोध

The Indian Film Industry should come out in open and take a stand against the humilation of National Film Awardees who are going to skip the award ceremony today. Dark day in the history of #NationalFilmAwards — ashwini chaudhary (@DhoopAshwini) May 3, 2018

Respected @rashtrapatibhvn, #NationalAwards are 1 of the few genuine & dignified awards that we in the #FilmIndustry wait for. We work hard for it & expect respect for what we create. Pained to know that u don’t hv time to be with the winners & aren’t presenting all the awards — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 3, 2018

I think it is happening for the first time in 65 years that awardees of #NationalFilmAwards wont be felicitated by @rashtrapatibhvn. Only 11 out of 141 will get awards from the President. This is how the best of Indian Cinema is being treated.#Sad — ashwini chaudhary (@DhoopAshwini) May 3, 2018

It is unfortunate Hon’ble President of India has not been able to find time to present ALL National Film Awards that show Case India’s creativity,performing Arts& Soft Power. President should reconsider as awards presented by the office he represents carries different GRAVITAS — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 3, 2018

Sadly, even the President doesn't care for the #NationalFilmAwards. He's allocated just one hour from his 'busy' schedule, to distribute trophies. — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 3, 2018

The idea of state honouring artists anyway is distasteful. And then to pick & choose a select few for the award ceremony is humiliating them further, and doing disservice to, almost mocking, their talents. #NationalFilmAwardshttps://t.co/36EjN8lD7K — Danish Husain (@DanHusain) May 3, 2018

one of the reason the National Film Awards are prestigious is because they are handed by the @rashtrapatibhvn -not a minister. This is a moment of a lifetime for Film makers ; please don’t deprive them of their merit / glory #NationalFilmAwards@smritiirani@Ra_THORe — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 3, 2018

राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में शामिल होने वाले 60 से अधिक कलाकार शामिल नहीं होंगे. सभी एक्टर्स का कहना है कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद स्थापित परंपरा से अलग हटकर केवल 11 लोगों को पुरस्कार देंगे. देशभर के कलाकारों ने फिल्म महोत्सव निदेशालय, भारत के राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखकर अपनी नाराजगी जताई है. उन्होंने कहा कि वे आखिरी क्षण में यह सुनकर दुखी हैं कि राष्ट्रपति केवल 11 कलाकारों को पुरस्कार देंगे. बाकी लोगों को सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी पुरस्कार देंगी.इस मसले पर पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने वाले कई कलाकार ट्विटर पर अपनी असहमति जताते हुए ट्वीट किया है. फिल्म डायरेक्टर अश्विनी चौधरी ने कहा, भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों को राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार करने वाले सभी कलाकारों के साथ खड़े होना चाहिए. यह राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों के इतिहास में काला दिन है. उनके अलावा अन्य कलाकार अशोक पंडित, राहुल ढोलकिया, प्रोड्यूसर तनुज गर्ग और डायरेक्टर दानिश हुसैन ने भी ट्वीट करके विरोध जताया है.बता दें कि पत्र में लिखा गया है , ''यह भरोसे के टूटने जैसा लगता है जब अत्यधिक प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने वाला एक संस्थान/समारोह हमें बिना पूर्व सूचना दिए समारोह के इस महत्वपूर्ण आयाम की सूचना देने में विफल रहता है. यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण लगता है कि 65 साल से चली आ रही परंपरा को एक पल में बदला जा रहा है.'' कलाकारों ने कहा कि उन्होंने गत शाम स्मृति ईरानी से इस मामले पर चर्चा की और उन्होंने इसका जवाब देने का वादा किया.

उन्होंने पत्र में कहा, ''हमारी शिकायत पर जवाब ना मिलने की परिस्थिति में हमारे पास समारोह से गैरमौजूद रहने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं बचता. हमारी पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार करने की मंशा नहीं है लेकिन हम अपनी असंतुष्टि से अवगत कराने के लिए समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं और इसका हल निकलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.''