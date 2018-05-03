NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
National Film Awards को लेकर ट्विटर पर निकली भड़ास, डायरेक्टर बोले- राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों के इतिहास में काला दिन

National Film Awards वितरण समारोह में शामिल होने वाले 60 से अधिक कलाकार शामिल नहीं होंगे. सभी एक्टर्स का कहना है कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद स्थापित परंपरा से अलग हटकर केवल 11 लोगों को पुरस्कार देंगे.

,
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार
  2. 60 से ज्यादा विनर्स ने किया ऐलान
  3. ट्वीटर पर भी जताया विरोध
नई दिल्ली: राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में शामिल होने वाले 60 से अधिक कलाकार शामिल नहीं होंगे. सभी एक्टर्स का कहना है कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद स्थापित परंपरा से अलग हटकर केवल 11 लोगों को पुरस्कार देंगे. देशभर के कलाकारों ने फिल्म महोत्सव निदेशालय, भारत के राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखकर अपनी नाराजगी जताई है. उन्होंने कहा कि वे आखिरी क्षण में यह सुनकर दुखी हैं कि राष्ट्रपति केवल 11 कलाकारों को पुरस्कार देंगे. बाकी लोगों को सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी पुरस्कार देंगी.

60 से ज्यादा विजेताओं ने किया बहिष्कार का ऐलान, सिंगर बोलीं- 'अपमानित' महसूस कर रही हूं

इस मसले पर पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने वाले कई कलाकार ट्विटर पर अपनी असहमति जताते हुए ट्वीट किया है. फिल्म डायरेक्टर अश्विनी चौधरी ने कहा, भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों को राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार करने वाले सभी कलाकारों के साथ खड़े होना चाहिए. यह राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों के इतिहास में काला दिन है. उनके अलावा अन्य कलाकार अशोक पंडित, राहुल ढोलकिया, प्रोड्यूसर तनुज गर्ग और डायरेक्टर दानिश हुसैन ने भी ट्वीट करके विरोध जताया है. बता दें कि पत्र में लिखा गया है , ''यह भरोसे के टूटने जैसा लगता है जब अत्यधिक प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने वाला एक संस्थान/समारोह हमें बिना पूर्व सूचना दिए समारोह के इस महत्वपूर्ण आयाम की सूचना देने में विफल रहता है. यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण लगता है कि 65 साल से चली आ रही परंपरा को एक पल में बदला जा रहा है.'' कलाकारों ने कहा कि उन्होंने गत शाम स्मृति ईरानी से इस मामले पर चर्चा की और उन्होंने इसका जवाब देने का वादा किया. 

'Mom' श्रीदेवी का बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का नेशनल अवॉर्ड लेंगी खुशी कपूर, रिहर्सल की फोटो वायरल

उन्होंने पत्र में कहा, ''हमारी शिकायत पर जवाब ना मिलने की परिस्थिति में हमारे पास समारोह से गैरमौजूद रहने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं बचता. हमारी पुरस्कार का बहिष्कार करने की मंशा नहीं है लेकिन हम अपनी असंतुष्टि से अवगत कराने के लिए समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं और इसका हल निकलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.''

टिप्पणियां
(इनपुट भाषा से भी)


