श्वेता बच्चन की प्रेग्नेंसी की फोटो हुई वायरल तो बेटी नव्या नवेली बोलीं, OMG!

1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #gotawork #Zardoziwork #flowermotif #Chikanwork #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda

