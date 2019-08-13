श्वेता बच्चन की प्रेग्नेंसी की फोटो हुई वायरल तो बेटी नव्या नवेली बोलीं, OMG!

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) की बेटी श्वेता बच्चन नंदा (Shweta Bachchan Nanda) की शादी की कुछ तस्वीरें हाल ही में डिजाइनर अबू जानी (Abu Jani) और संदीप खोसला (Sandeep Khosla) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से शेयर की थीं. अबू जानी और संदीप खोसला ने अपने डिजाइनिंग करियर के 33 साल पूरे होने पर श्वेता नंदा की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं. अबू जानी और संदीप खोसला ने श्वेता नंदा (Shweta Nanda) की कई तस्वीरें शेयर की थीं. जिनमें श्वेता अपनी मां जया बच्चन (Jaya Bachchan) के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. एस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए डिजाइनर ने लिखा था कि ये तस्वीर नव्या के पैदा होने से 4 दिन पहले की है. जिस पर नव्या नवेली का बहुत ही जोरदार रिएक्शन आया है.
1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #gotawork #Zardoziwork #flowermotif #Chikanwork #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda
अबू जानी (Abu Jani) की इस पोस्ट पर श्वेता नंदा की बेटी नव्या नवेली (Navya Naveli) ने कमेंट किया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस तस्वीर पर अपना रिएक्शन देते हुए नव्या ने लिखा, OMG! जिस पर श्वेता ने हामी भरते हुए कहा, 'हां चार दिन बाद.' श्वेता बच्चन (Shweta Bachchan) की शादी 1997 में बिजनेसमैन निखिल नंदा (Nikhil Nanda) के साथ हुई थी.
1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
बता दें नव्या नवेली (Navya Naveli) और शाहरुख खान के बेटे आर्यन खान (Aaryan Khan) इंग्लैंड में क्लासमेट्स रह चुके हैं. नव्या फिलहाल न्यूयार्क की यूनिवर्सिटी में अपनी पढ़ाई कर रही हैं. हालांकि इस बात का अभी कोई खुलासा नहीं हुआ है कि नव्या आगे बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करेंगी या नहीं. लेकिन श्वेता बच्चन ने करण जौहर (Karan Johar) के टॉक शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में नव्या के बॉलीवुड में आने की खबरों से इंकार किया था.
