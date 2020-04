इरफान खान को नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने बताया 'गुरू', बोले- पूरे सिनेमा जगत में उनकी जगह...

In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films.

No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema.

Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan