'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखे दिलजीत दोसांझ

Diljit Dosanjh unveils the new poster of #Soorma at an event in Birmingham... #Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/1TuIRG8JWi— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2018
संदीप सिंह एक लीजेंड हॉकी खिलाड़ी है और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय हॉकी टीम के पूर्व कप्तान रह चुके है. संदीप को दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ड्रैग-फ्लिकर में से एक माना जाता है. शाद अली द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म में दिलजीत दोसांझ और तापसी पन्नू मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म 13 जुलाई 2018 को रिलीज होगी.
For my undying love for sports and my country.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 15, 2018
Meet Harpreet aka Preet – who believes in pushing the boundries.
Know her story on 13th July. #Soorma#DontLetThisStoryPass@sonypicsprodns@flickersingh@diljitdosanjh@Imangadbedi@IChitrangda@SnehaRajani@shaadesh@thecsfilmspic.twitter.com/OVZJyKyuef
