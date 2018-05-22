NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखे दिलजीत दोसांझ

संदीप सिंह की जीवनी पर आधारित बायोपिक 'सूरमा' में दिलजीत दोसांझ मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे.

'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखे दिलजीत दोसांझ

'सूरमा' का एक और पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज

खास बातें

  1. 'सूरमा' का पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज
  2. हॉकी खिलाड़ी संदीप सिंह पर आधारित
  3. 13 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: संदीप सिंह की जीवनी पर आधारित बायोपिक 'सूरमा' में दिलजीत दोसांझ मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. दिलजीत ने यूके कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान फिल्म का नया पोस्टर जारी किया. दिलजीत ने बर्मिघम एरिना में अपने सोल्ड-आउट शो के दौरान फिल्म के नए पोस्टर का अनावरण किया. फिल्म के इस नए पोस्टर में संदीप के जीवन से जुड़े दो विभिन्न पक्षों को चित्रित किया गया है. एक समय जब वह व्हीलचेयर पर थे और दूसरा हॉकी के ग्राउंड से.

'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखेंगी तापसी पन्नू संदीप सिंह एक लीजेंड हॉकी खिलाड़ी है और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय हॉकी टीम के पूर्व कप्तान रह चुके है. संदीप को दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ड्रैग-फ्लिकर में से एक माना जाता है. शाद अली द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म में दिलजीत दोसांझ और तापसी पन्नू मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म 13 जुलाई 2018 को रिलीज होगी.

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)


