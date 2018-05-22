'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखे दिलजीत दोसांझ

Diljit Dosanjh unveils the new poster of #Soorma at an event in Birmingham... #Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/1TuIRG8JWi

For my undying love for sports and my country.

Meet Harpreet aka Preet – who believes in pushing the boundries.

Know her story on 13th July. #Soorma#DontLetThisStoryPass@sonypicsprodns@flickersingh@diljitdosanjh@Imangadbedi@IChitrangda@SnehaRajani@shaadesh@thecsfilmspic.twitter.com/OVZJyKyuef