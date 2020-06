नोरा फतेही ने चुटकियों में पूरा किया 'गुलाबो-सिताबो टंग ट्विस्टर चैलेंज', Video शेयर कर बोलीं- जी जान लगा दी थी...

I almost died trying to do this Well i tried! I nominate @shraddhakapoor @remodsouza @adityaroykapur !! All the best to the entire team for Gulabo Sitabo! @amitabhbachchan @ayushmannk @primevideoin @ronnie.lahiri @shoojitsircar

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:45am PDT