नोरा फतेही ने 'दिलबर' सॉन्ग पर मचाया तहलका, रेड ड्रेस में दिखा एक्ट्रेस का जबरदस्त अंदाज- देखें Video

To celebrate 1 year of O saki saki heres a rehearsal video of me attempting the hook step for the first time!????????????i cant believe it 1 year already!!! ???????????????? check out my stories to see my lovely fans celebrating! P.s i had to practice more to clean my kick after this video #oneyearofsakisaki

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 16, 2020 at 12:59am PDT