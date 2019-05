नोरा फतेही ने किया ऐसा शानदार डांस, वीडियो से नजर नहीं हटा पा रहे हैं लोग

This dance piece forever changed me as a performer! It taught me resilience body control, patience grace and how to give a performance under extreme pressure! I learnt a new dance style, tango,under 24 hours! I got to mix both indian and latino art in one dance performance! I loved everything about this performance! I was lucky enough to have this experience with @cornelr2090 ! This changed me forever! Happy international dance day everyone ! I wanted to share this throwback with all of you! ❤️???????????? #internationaldanceday #dance #danceforlife #dancelove

