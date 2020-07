नुसरत जहां ने 'याद पिया की आने लगी' पर किया ऐसा डांस, Video देख तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे फैंस

When 2 souls united... with so much colour, with so much love all around... how could we not groove for the bride&groom.. #throwback #tajmahal #family @richakumari @poojaprassad #yaadpiyakiaanelagi my sisters fav track to groove on..!! Styled by my very own @youveindia

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:19am PDT