NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 1: दीपिका पादुकोण का करारा जवाब, पहले दिन हुई धमाकेदार कमाई

देशभर की सबसे विवादित फिल्मों से एक 'पद्मावत' को 25 जनवरी के दिन वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज करने के बाद दर्शकों से काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है.

,
489 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 1: दीपिका पादुकोण का करारा जवाब, पहले दिन हुई धमाकेदार कमाई

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 1 : फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में दीपिका पादुकोण

खास बातें

  1. पहले दिन की कमाई जबरदस्त
  2. चार राज्यों में नहीं हुई स्क्रीनिंग
  3. बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'पद्मावत' सुपरहिट
नई दिल्ली: देशभर की सबसे विवादित फिल्मों से एक 'पद्मावत' को 25 जनवरी के दिन वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज करने के बाद दर्शकों द्वारा बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन काफी अच्छा देखने को मिला है. संजय लीला भंसाली के डायरेक्शन में बनी यह फिल्म शूटिंग के शुरूआत से लेकर रिलीज होने तक हाथापाई, धमकी और कई विवादों से गुजरी है. इसके बावजूद गुरुवार को दीपिका पादुकोण के प्रशंसकों की भारी भीड़ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर देखने को मिली. दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस ने फिल्म के पहले दिन विरोधियों को कड़ा जवाब देते हुए बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन से जोरदार जवाब दिया. घरेलू सिनेमाघरों के 35 प्रतिशत स्क्रीन पर इस फिल्म को रिलीज नहीं किया जा सका, इसके बावजूद फिल्म ने पहले दिन लगभग 18 करोड़ रुपए कमाए.

Padmaavat Box Office Collection के लिए बोलीं दीपिका, कहा- 'धमाल मचाने वाली है फिल्म क्योंकि...'

फिल्म ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक ओवरसीज (विदेशों में) बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन की बात करें तो यह चौंकाने वाला आंकड़ा सामने आ रहा है. लीड भूमिका में दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म को विदेशों से भी जबरदस्त रिस्पांन्स मिला. 'पद्मावत' की अमेरिका और कनाडा की कमाई को जोड़ लिया जाए तो लगभग 2 करोड़ बॉक्स ऑफिस से कमाएं. वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 1.8 करोड़ और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) में 2.4 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई हुई.
'पद्मावत' भले ही देशभर में रिलीज कर दी गई हो, लेकिन इसकी स्क्रीनिंग 4 राज्यों में नहीं करने दी गई. मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा के किसी भी शहर में फिल्म को सिनेमाघरों में लगने नहीं दिया गया. इसके बावजूद फिल्म ने इतनी कमाई करके लोगों को चौंका दिया. 
  दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' 26 जनवरी को रिलीज करने की वजह से दो अन्य फिल्मों की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ा दी गई. अक्षय कुमार की 'पैडमैन' और मनोज वाजपेयी की 'अय्यारी' भी इसी दिन रिलीज होनी थी, लेकिन अब यह 9 फरवरी को रिलीज की जाएगी. 

'पद्मावत' को लेकर शाहिद कपूर का आया बयान, कहा 'शुरू से कह रहा हूं कि...'

बता दें कि इस पद्मावत में दीपिका पादुकोण ने पद्मिनी के किरदार में मुख्य भूमिका अदा कर रही हैं. वहीं, रणवीर सिंह ने अलाउद्दीन खिलजी और शाहिद कपूर ने राजा रतन सिंह का रोल निभाया है. सबसे चौंकाने वाली बात यह कि दीपिका पादुकोण ने एक टीवी शो के दौरान खुलासा किया कि उन्हें इस पद्मावत के लिए रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर की तुलना में अधिक पैसों में साइन किया गया था.

फिलहाल उनका किरदार ही इस फिल्म में सबसे अहम है, जिसकी वजह से फिल्म विरोधियों ने आए दिन उनको धमकी देते रहे. राजपूत करणी सेना के समर्थकों ने पद्मावत फिल्म की वजह से दीपिका को धमकी देते हुए नाक काटने तक की बात कह डाली थी.

VIDEO: क्या हिंसा को मिल रहा है सरकार का समर्थन?

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

489 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... आसियान देशों का झंडा लेकर निकलेगी इस बार की परेड, 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस की 10 खास बातें
padmaavat box office collection day 1Padmaavat Box Office CollectionpadmaavatBox office collectionDeepika PadukonePadmaavat Deepika Padukonefirst day collection18 croreRanveer SinghShahid Kapoor

Advertisement

 
 
 