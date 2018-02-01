Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 7: 'पद्मावत' ने दी Tiger Zinda Hai को पटखनी, आमिर खान की PK को भी दिया पछाड़

At the #NorthAmerican Box office, #Padmaavat has crossed $6 Million..



As of Wed - Jan 31st evening, $6,151,482 [₹ 39.19 Crs ]



With that, it has surpassed 2017's No.1 Hindi Grosser #TigerZindaHai - $ 5,920,011.. @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor