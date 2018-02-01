NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 7: 'पद्मावत' ने दी Tiger Zinda Hai को पटखनी, आमिर खान की PK को भी दिया पछाड़

देश के साथ विदेश में 'पद्मावत' का कलेक्शन उम्मीद से दोगुना रहा है. खासकर उत्तर अमेरिका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने बंपर कमाई कर डाली है.

,
193 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 7: 'पद्मावत' ने दी Tiger Zinda Hai को पटखनी, आमिर खान की PK को भी दिया पछाड़

कमाई के मामले में 'टाइगर जिंदा है' से आगे निकली 'पद्मावत'

खास बातें

  1. देश-विदेश में 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई
  2. उत्तर अमेरिका में तोड़ा 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का रिकॉर्ड
  3. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी भारतीय फिल्म बनी 'पद्मावत'
नई दिल्ली: 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर रही है. देश के साथ विदेश में फिल्म का कलेक्शन उम्मीद से दोगुना रहा है. खासकर उत्तर अमेरिका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने बंपर कमाई कर डाली है. 7 दिन पहले रिलीज हुई 'पद्मावत' ने साल 2017 की ब्लॉक बस्टर फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है. इतना ही नहीं फिल्म ने आमिर खान स्टारर 'पीके' के रिकॉर्ड को भी धराशायी किया है.

Padmaavat के Ghoomar पर फिरंगी लड़कियों ने किया ऐसा डांस, Video हुआ वायरलPadmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, उत्तर अमेरिका में फिल्म ने कमाई का रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. बुधवार शाम तक फिल्म ने 6 मिलियन डॉलर (39.19 करोड़) का शानदार बिजनेस कर डाला है. इसी के साथ 'पद्मावत' ने 'टाइगर जिंदा है' को पछाड़ दिया है, जिसने 5,920,011 डॉलर (37.67 करोड़ रु.) का कलेक्शन किया था. अलाउद्दीन खिलजी से टकराने के लिए शाहिद को चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत, 50 ग्राम चावल पर गुजारे 40 दिन

'पद्मावत' ऑस्ट्रेलियन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही है. पहले हफ्ते में 10.97 करोड़ रु. कमाकर 'पद्मावत' ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रिलीज होने वाली तीसरी सबसे बड़ी भारतीय फिल्म बन गई है. इसने आमिर खान स्टारर 'पीके' को कमाई के मामले में मात दे दी है.

VIDEO: विवादों के बीच परदे पर 'पद्मावत'...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

193 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Budget 2018 : इसी बजट में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को करना होगा उपाय, मोदी सरकार के सामने हैं 5 चुनौतियां
padmaavattiger zinda hai

Advertisement

 
 
 