Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 7: 'पद्मावत' ने दी Tiger Zinda Hai को पटखनी, आमिर खान की PK को भी दिया पछाड़

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन
At the #NorthAmerican Box office, #Padmaavat has crossed $6 Million..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2018
As of Wed - Jan 31st evening, $6,151,482 [₹ 39.19 Crs ]
With that, it has surpassed 2017's No.1 Hindi Grosser #TigerZindaHai - $ 5,920,011.. @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor
अलाउद्दीन खिलजी से टकराने के लिए शाहिद को चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत, 50 ग्राम चावल पर गुजारे 40 दिन
In 1 week, #Padmaavat has grossed A$ 2,142,568 [₹ 10.97 Crs] at the #Australian Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2018
It has overtaken #PK A$ 2,110,841 to become All-time No.3 Hindi movie there..@deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor
