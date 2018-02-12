PadMan Box Office Collection Day 3: रविवार को छाई 'पैडमैन', जानें तीन दिन का कलेक्शन

PadMan पर गिरी गाज: पाकिस्तान में रिलीज नहीं होगी अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म, जानें वजह
By early estimates, #Padman does ₹ 16 Cr Nett on Sunday - Feb 11th, taking the opening weekend All-India Nett to ₹ 40 Crs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 12, 2018
PadMan Box Office Collection Day 2: शनिवार को 'पैडमैन' का धमाका, जानें दो दिन की कमाई
Official #Padman BO from @SonyPictures— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 12, 2018
1st Weekend:#India - Gross - $7.9 Million [₹ 51 Crs ]#NorthAmerica - Gross - $760,000 [₹ 4.90 Crs]
WW (5 Mkts) - Gross - $8.9 Million [₹ 57.50 Crs]
Advertisement
Advertisement