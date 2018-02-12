NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
PadMan Box Office Collection Day 3: रविवार को छाई 'पैडमैन', जानें तीन दिन का कलेक्शन

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' ने रविवार को घरेलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 16 करोड़ रुपए बटोरे. पहले वीकएंड तक फिल्म की कमाई लगभग 40 करोड़ रु. रही है. 

तीन दिन में 40 करोड़ रु. का नेट बिजनेस कर चुकी 'पैडमैन'

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'पैडमैन' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बेहतरीन कलेक्शन कर रही है. सेनिटरी नैपकिन जैसे मुद्दे पर बनी इस फिल्म को देखने दर्शकों की भीड़ रविवार को थिएटर्स की ओर जमकर उमड़ीं. ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला के ट्वीट के अनुसार, अक्षय की फिल्म ने रविवार को घरेलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर लगभग 16 करोड़ रुपए बटोरे. पहले वीकएंड पर फिल्म का कलेक्शन तकरीबन 40 करोड़ रु. रहा है. बता दें, फिल्म ने पहले दिन 10.26 करोड़ जबकि शनिवार को 13.68 करोड़ रु. कमाए थे.

रमेश बाला ने 'पैडमैन' के ऑफिशियल फिगर्स भी शेयर किए हैं. सोनी पिक्चर्स के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने पहले वीकएंड तक इंडिया में 51 करोड़ रु. का ग्रॉस कलेक्शन किया है. उत्तर अमेरिका में फिल्म को काफी पसंद किया गया है, जहां तीन दिनों में 'पैडमैन' ने 4.90 करोड़ रु. बटोरे. फिल्म का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन 57.20 करोड़ रु. रहा है. PadMan Box Office Collection Day 2: शनिवार को 'पैडमैन' का धमाका, जानें दो दिन की कमाई

60 करोड़ के बजट में बनी इस फिल्म को दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है. फिल्म की दमदार कहानी और अक्षय कुमार की एनेर्जेटिक एक्टिंग की वजह से लोगों में सेनिटरी नैपकीन को लेकर जागरुगता भी देखने को मिली. बता दें, अक्षय के अलावा फिल्म में राधिका आप्टे और सोनम कपूर ने अहम किरदार निभाया है.



'पैडमैन' की खास बात ये है कि निर्देशक आर बाल्की ने इसकी कहानी अच्छे से पर्दे पर उतारी है. फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार, अरुणाचलम की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं लेकिन उनके किरदार का नाम लक्ष्मी है. 'पैडमैन' की कहानी मध्यप्रदेश की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित है और इसमें दिखाया गया है कि देश में महज 12% महिलाएं ही पैड का उपयोग करती हैं और जबकि बाकि महिलाएं गंदे कपड़े, पत्ते और राख का इस्तेमाल करती हैं.

