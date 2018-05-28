NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | बॉलीवुड |

निधन के एक दिन बाद बेटी लेने पहुंचीं 'पाकीजा' की अभिनेत्री का शव, बोलीं- मां के हालात से बेखबर थी

फिल्ममेकर अशोक पंडित के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, गीता कपूर की बेटी इस बात से बेखबर थी कि उनकी मां वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही थीं.

,
निधन के एक दिन बाद बेटी लेने पहुंचीं 'पाकीजा' की अभिनेत्री का शव, बोलीं- मां के हालात से बेखबर थी

गीता कपूर के साथ अशोक पंडित

खास बातें

  1. 67 की उम्र में गीता कपूर का निधन
  2. बेटी ने बरामद किया अभिनेत्री का पार्थिव शरीर
  3. गुप्त रूप से अंतिम संस्कार चाहती हैं आराध्या कपूर
नई दिल्ली: फिल्म 'पाकीजा' समेत 100 से भी ज्यादा बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं दिग्गज अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर का निधन शनिवार को मुंबई के अंधेरी इलाके स्थित एक वृद्धाश्रम में हुआ. पिछले साल उनके बच्चों ने कथित तौर पर उन्हें छोड़ दिया था. फिल्मकार अशोक पंडित ने उनके निधन की जानकारी दी थी. निधन के बाद फिल्म निर्माता अशोक पंडित ने ट्वीट किया, "दुखद है कि अपने बच्चों को आखिरी बार देखने की उम्मीद में गीता कपूर का देहांत हो गया." पंडित ने कहा कि उनका पार्थिव शरीर दो दिन तक अस्पताल में रखा जायेगा ताकि उनका परिवार आकर उसे ले जाये. रविवार को उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी बेटी आराध्या कपूर मां के पार्थिव शरीर को बरामद करने अंबोली पुलिस स्टेशन आईं. बातों-बातों में आराध्या ने बताया कि उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि उनकी मां वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही थीं.

आखिरी वक्त तक बेटे का इंतजार करती रहीं 'पाकीजा' की अभिनेत्री, वृद्धाश्रम में तोड़ा दम

एयरहोस्टेस हैं गीता कपूर की बेटी
अशोक पंडित के मुताबिक, गीता कपूर की बेटी आराध्या पेशे से प्राइवेंट कंपनी में एयरहोस्टेस हैं. इस कंपनी के विमान महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस द्वारा उपयोग किए जाते हैं.
ashoke pandit tweet

अशोक पंडित का ट्वीट


गुप्त रूप से अंतिम संस्कार चाहती हैं आराध्या
अशोक पंडित के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, आराध्या गुप्त रूप से मां गीता कपूर का अंतिम संस्कार कराना चाहती हैं. वह चाहती हैं कि कोई भी इसमें हस्तक्षेप न करे. अशोक लिखते हैं कि अब मुझे समझ आया कि पहले उसने अपनी मां को अकेले क्यों छोड़ दिया था. अशोक पंडित ने आराध्या से अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने की इच्छा जाहिर की. उन्होंने फिल्म उद्योग से जुड़े, डॉक्टर्स और वृद्धाश्रम के लोगों को अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने की बात रखी, लेकिन आराध्या ने साफ इनकार कर दिया.
 
ashoke pandit tweet

अशोक पंडित का ट्वीट


मां के हालात से बेखबर बेटी!
अशोक पंडित ने जब आराध्या से पूछा कि वह अब तक क्यों नहीं सामने आईं? इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि वह मां की बिगड़ी तबियत से बेखबर थीं. वह नहीं जानती थी कि गीता कपूर वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही हैं. यह सुनकर अशोक पंडित और डॉक्टर त्रिपाठी हैरान रह गए, क्योंकि दोनों जानते थे कि वह झूठ बोल रही हैं. आखिर में अशोक लिखते हैं कि मनुष्य होने के नाते हमने अपने कर्तव्य निभाए. भगवान गीता कपूर की आत्मा को शांति दें.   

बता दें, गुजरे जमाने की अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर को अनियमित रक्तचाप की शिकायत के बाद उनके बेटे राजा ने अप्रैल 2017 में उन्हें गोरेगांव उपनगर के एसआरवी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था. एटीएम से पैसा निकालने की बात कहकर उनका बेटा अस्पताल से चला गया और फिर कभी वापस नहीं आया. अपने बच्चों द्वारा छोड़ दिए जाने के बाद फिल्म निर्माता रमेश तौरानी एवं पंडित उनकी दवाओं का खर्च उठाते थे. तौरानी एवं पंडित ने उन्हें अंधेरी पश्चिम के जीवन आशा वृद्धाश्रम में रखा. उन्होंने अपने बेटे पर बुरा बर्ताव करने एवं नियमित रूप से भोजन न देने का आरोप भी लगाया था. कपूर के बेटे राजा पेशे से एक कोरियोग्राफर और उनकी बेटी एयर होस्टेस है.  शनिवार को गीता कपूर के निधन की खबर देते हुए अशोक पंडित ने लिखा, "अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर (67) के पार्थिव शरीर के पास हूं. पिछले साल उनके बच्चे उन्हें एसआरवी अस्पताल में छोड़ गये थे. उन्होंने उपनगर के एक वृद्धाश्रम में आज सुबह अपनी अंतिम सांस ली. हमने उन्हें सेहतमंद रखने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन बेटे और बेटी का इंतजार उन्हें दिन प्रतिदिन कमजोर बनाता गया." 
  भाषा से बात करते हुए पंडित ने कहा , "वृद्धाश्रम 'जीवन आशा' में सुबह करीब नौ बजे उनकी स्वाभाविक मौत हुई. वह पिछले साल से इसी वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही थीं. वह कमजोर होती जा रही थीं और उन्हें तरल भोजन दिया जा रहा था."  पंडित ने भाषा को बताया , "मरते दम तक उन्हें यही उम्मीद थी कि उनका बेटा राजा एक न एक दिन वृद्धाश्रम से उन्हें घर ले जाने के लिये आयेगा ... और यह तो और भी त्रासद है." 

(इनपुट: भाषा और आईएएनएस से भी)


