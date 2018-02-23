Mahira Khan किसिंग विवाद पर भड़कीं, Video Viral होने पर दिया करारा जवाब

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान बॉलीवु़ड में 'रईस' के साथ डेब्यू कर चुकी हैं और वे एक जाना-माना नाम भी बन चुकी हैं. इस किसिंग विवाद पर उन्होंने जबरदस्त जवाब दिया है.

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान

खास बातें

  1. 'रईस' में शाहरुख के साथ आई थीं नजर
  2. रणबीर कपूर के साथ फोटो हुई थी वायरल
  3. अब दिया करारा जवाब
नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान बॉलीवु़ड में 'रईस' के साथ डेब्यू कर चुकी हैं और वे एक जाना-माना नाम भी बन चुकी हैं. जितना सुर्खियों में वे 'रईस' में शाहरुख खान के साथ नजर आने की वजह से आई थीं, उतनी ही सुर्खियों में वे पिछले साल सितंबर में रणबीर कपूर के साथ फोटो वायरल होने के बाद भी आई थीं. लेकिन Trollers ने उन्हें लेकर नया विवाद पैदा करने की कोशिश की तो माहिरा खान ने ट्वीटर पर इसका करारा जवाब दिया. हालांकि जिस वीडियो पर विवाद काटा जा रहा है उसमें कुछ भी नहीं है. 
 
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की फोटो हुईं वायरल, Beach पर इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

33 वर्षीया माहिरा खान को 17वें लक्स स्टाइल अवार्ड्स में 'वर्ना' फिल्म के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस के अवार्ड से नवाजा गया था. उन्हें यह सम्मान सीनियर एक्टर जावेद शेख और एक्ट्रेस मावरा हुसैन देने पहुंचे थे. जावेद ने बहुत ही प्यार के साथ उनका स्वागत करते हुए उनके गाल पर चूमने का पोज किया लेकिन उन्होंने उन्हें छुआ तक नहीं. लेकिन इंटरनेट पर लोगों के ये गले नहीं उतरा और उन्होंने इस पर बवाल काट दिया. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग तरह-तरह की बातें लिखने लगे. वीडियो वायरल हो गया. 

 
होली पर रिलीज होगी निरहुआ की 'सौगंध', एक्शन-रोमांस से भरा ट्रेलर हुआ वायरल

जब माहिरा खान ने इस ट्रोलिंग को देखा तो उन्होंने ट्रोल करने वालों को इसका माकूल जवाब दिया. माहिरा ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर लिखाः "मैं अभी सोकर उठी हूं और ये वाहियात चीजें हर जगह देख रही हूं. चीजों की जानकारी रखना अच्छी बात है और अपने विचार रखना भी कोई बुरा नहीं है लेकिन खुदा के लिए हर चीज को खबर बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल न करें. इस इंडस्ट्री में जावेद शेख हम सबके लिए लेजेंड और मेंटॉर हैं. हमेशा उनका समर्थन करती रहूंगी." माहिरा का यह बेबात में ट्रोल करने वालों को एकदम सटीक जवाब है.

