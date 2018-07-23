माहिरा खान के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की तस्वीरें Leak, स्मोकिंग करती दिखीं इरफान खान की एक्ट्रेस...

रणबीर कपूर के साथ Leak Pics पर माहिरा खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- मुझे गलती...
Mahira Khan किसिंग विवाद पर भड़कीं, Video Viral होने पर दिया करारा जवाब
Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that's swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba's photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent). First: you do not fuck with Saba Qamar. Period. Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: STOP sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy.
A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi) on
Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! I totally condemn this and wouldn’t want to highlight the name of a man behind it but I’m not going to work for with him or anything associated with him ever! #support #friendship #pakistanshowbiz #Colleague #together #pakistan .
A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on
बता दें, 34 वर्षीय सबा कमर की गिनती पाकिस्तान की मोस्ट पॉपुलर और सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाली एक्ट्रेसेस में होती है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी शो 'मैं औरत हूं (2005)' के जरिए की थी. सबा ने अपने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत साल 2017 में आई फिल्म 'हिंदी मीडियम' के जरिए की. इरफान खान स्टारर यह फिल्म सुपरहिट साबित हुईं. फिल्म में सबा कमर की एक्टिंग को काफी सराहा गया.
Today I feel sad that a colleague and one of the finest actor of Pakistan is being exploited by someone for a cheap publicity stunt ... it was just a simple BTS ( behind the scene) vdo during a photo shoot from which the screen shots were taken and made viral on social media ... its disgusting that people can go upto any extent for cheap publicity... saba you are a superstar and don’t let these haters demotivate you .. #wesupport #sabaqamar #pakistanidrama #pakistanimovie #pakistanifilm #repost #instapakistan #instalike #movieshoovy #divamagazinepakistan #showbizpakistan
A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on
Advertisement
Advertisement