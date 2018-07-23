माहिरा खान के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की तस्वीरें Leak, स्मोकिंग करती दिखीं इरफान खान की एक्ट्रेस...

Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that's swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba's photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent). First: you do not fuck with Saba Qamar. Period. Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: STOP sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy.

