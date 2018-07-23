NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बॉलीवुड

माहिरा खान के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की तस्वीरें Leak, स्मोकिंग करती दिखीं इरफान खान की एक्ट्रेस...

इंटरनेट पर लीक हुईं तस्वीरों में पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर सिगरेट पीती हुईं दिखाई दी हैं. फोटो वायरल होने के बाद उनकी खूब आलोचना हुई.

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर की तस्वीरें लीक

नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर (Saba Qamar) इन दिनों विवादों में हैं. वजह बनी उनकी लीक तस्वीरें जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. इन तस्वीरों में इरफान खान स्टारर फिल्म 'हिंदी मीडियम' की एक्ट्रेस सबा सिगरेट पीती दिखाई दे रही हैं. अभिनेत्री व्हाइट शर्ट में नजर आ रही हैं और अपने फोटोशूट के लिए तैयार हो रही हैं. बिहाइंड-द-सीन फोटो में उन्होंने हाथ में सिगरेट पकड़ रही है. इसकी वजह से उनकी बेहद आलोचना हो रही है. ट्विटर पर यूजर्स उनपर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं.  

सलमान खान को 'छिछोरा' कहने वाली पाकिस्‍तानी एक्‍ट्रेस बोली, 'वो सब बस मजाक के लिए था'...
 
 

रणबीर कपूर के साथ Leak Pics पर माहिरा खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- मुझे गलती...

याद दिला दें कि पिछले साल 'रईस' एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान को भी जमकर ट्रोल किया गया था. लीक हुईं माहिरा की तस्वीरों में वह लंदन की एक होटल के बाहर सिगरेट पीती दिखी थीं. उनके साथ रणबीर कपूर भी मौजूद थे. 
 
 

Mahira Khan किसिंग विवाद पर भड़कीं, Video Viral होने पर दिया करारा जवाब

माहिरा के बाद अब सबा कमर भी कुछ वैसे ही सिचुएशन से गुजर रही हैं. मामले में सबा की ओर से कोई स्टेटमेंट नहीं आया है, लेकिन कई पाकिस्तानी स्टार्स उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं.

बता दें, 34 वर्षीय सबा कमर की गिनती पाकिस्तान की मोस्ट पॉपुलर और सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाली एक्ट्रेसेस में होती है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी शो 'मैं औरत हूं (2005)' के जरिए की थी. सबा ने अपने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत साल 2017 में आई फिल्म 'हिंदी मीडियम' के जरिए की. इरफान खान स्टारर यह फिल्म सुपरहिट साबित हुईं. फिल्म में सबा कमर की एक्टिंग को काफी सराहा गया.

