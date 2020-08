पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने बताया भारत से अपना कनेक्शन, बोलीं- मेरे नाना के घर में इंडियन कल्चर...

And the verdict is in! Churails has struck a chord with the rebel in all of us. All episodes of CHURAILS streaming on ZEE5 now! . . . . . . #mainchurailhoon #beachurail #churailsonzee5 #churailtribe #churails @zee5apac @zee5mena @wearechurails @zee5_europe @zee5cac @zee5premium

A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:31am PDT