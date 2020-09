प्रीति जिंटा ने 'संघर्ष' को याद करते हुए शेयर किया Video, बोलीं- मैं एक क्रिमिनल से प्यार कर बैठी थी...

Remembering Sangharsh today. My first film with a female director where I fell in love with a criminal, caught a terrifying serial killer and broke a leg... literally. Thank you @akshaykumar @sonunigamofficial #shradhapandit #AshutoshRana #TanujaChandra and the entire cast and crew for this unforgettable experience. #ReetOberoi will always be very close to my heart. #Ting #Sangharsh #Grateful

