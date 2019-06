प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर ने किया अब ये काम, बोलीं- कोई गलती हो तो...देखें Video

Feeling blessed to be a part of the ‘Finals' family!This is the first time I've recorded a song for a movie.It was a very special and memorable experience.Music has always been my second love.So I hope you all like the song when it comes out and please ignore the mistakes if anyHeartfelt gratitude to @kailasmenon2000 @prarun #sreerekhabhaskaran @iamnareshiyer

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 19, 2019 at 5:38am PDT