प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास का आइसोलेशन में भी दिखा रोमांटिक अंदाज, जमकर Viral हो रहा Video

Nick "love U" after the kiss and his hand, always so natural for them so cute, spontaneous #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #nickyanka #Prick #NP #CoupleGoals #Quarantine #StayAtHome #QuarantineLife #TogetherAtHome

A post shared by NP LEGACY (@nplegacy1) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT