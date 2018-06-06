प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'क्वांटिको 3' में 'इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट्स' को बताया आतंकी तो Twitter पर लोग बोले- Shame ऑन यू प्रियंका...

Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudraksh .. who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it .. #Shame#ShameonyouPriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/Qhyve3GOEW— Shatrughan Sinha (@AsliShotgun) June 5, 2018
I don't follow #Quantico, and after seeing what @priyankachopra#Quantico has shown (India planning a Attack and blaming pkaistan).. are you serious??..— Ayush Kothari (@kotharisaaheb) June 5, 2018
Do you even know what are you doing, just for the sake of money you are putting your selfishness your greed before nation
@priyankachopra shame on u...Describing Indians as terrorists in #Quantico You should oppose them as being an Indian.Sometimes I do not understand being proud of being an Indian or shy because Indians only insult Indian.— Madhvendra Kumar (@MadhvendraKum13) June 5, 2018
