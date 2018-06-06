NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'क्वांटिको 3' में 'इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट्स' को बताया आतंकी तो Twitter पर लोग बोले- Shame ऑन यू प्रियंका...

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए इस बार विदेश से अच्छी खबर नहीं आई है. 'क्वांटिको 3' की खराब रेटिंग की वजह से ये जल्द बंद हो जाएगा और अब इसके एक एपिसोड की वजह से हंगामा हो गया है.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'क्वांटिको 3' में 'इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट्स' को बताया आतंकी तो Twitter पर लोग बोले- Shame ऑन यू प्रियंका...

'क्वांटिको 3' में प्रियंका चोपड़ा

खास बातें

  1. 'क्वांटिको' जल्द हो जाएगा बंद
  2. एलेक्स पैरिश के किरदार में हैं प्रियंका
  3. इस एपिसोड को लेकर हुआ हंगामा
नई दिल्ली: प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए इस बार विदेश से अच्छी खबर नहीं आई है. 'क्वांटिको 3' की खराब रेटिंग की वजह से ये जल्द बंद हो जाएगा और अब इसके एक एपिसोड की वजह से हंगामा हो गया है. 'द ब्लड ऑफ रोमियो' नाम के इस एपिसोड की जमकर आलोचना हो रही है और ट्विटर पर #ShameonyouPriyankaChopra हैशटैग के तहत लोग जमकर उन्हें निशाना बना रहे हैं.  इस एपिसोड में न्यूयॉर्क को परमाणु बम से उड़ाने की साजिश का पता चलता है. सबकी उंगलियां पाकिस्तान की ओर उठती है क्योंकि उसी दौरान वहां भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच अहम शांति वार्ता होने वाली है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा 'क्वांटिको' में एलेक्स पैरिश का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो एफबीआई एजेंट हैं. 

 
जब एक शख्स को आतंकी हमले के संदेह में पकड़ा जाता है, तो उसके पास से एक रुद्राक्ष की माला मिलती है. जिसके बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा कहती हैं कि इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट हैं जो हमले के जरिये पाकिस्तान को बदनाम करना चाहते हैं. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, और इसे भारत की छवि खराब करने की कोशिश बताकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. ये एपिसोड पहली जून को एयर हुआ था. 

 
इस वीडियो को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा फेम और पैसे के लिए अपने देश की छवि को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं. इसके बाद कई खुलासे होते हैं लेकिन इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट्स का नाम लिए जाने से ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त ढंग से गुस्सा फूटा है और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को लेकर कई तरह की बातें कही जा रही हैं.
 
भारतीय राष्ट्रवादियों की इस तरह गलत छवि दिखाने को लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा निशाने पर आ गई हैं और लोग जमकर कमेंट कर रहे हैं. 

