प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने शेयर किया 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' का फर्स्ट लुक, Photos शेयर कर बोलीं- जिंदगी ही बदल गई...

खास बातें
- प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने शेयर किया 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' का फर्स्ट लुक
- पिंकी मैडम के किरदार में नजर आईं एक्ट्रेस
- प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने अपनी फिल्मों से लोगों का दिल जीतने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है. जल्द ही एक्ट्रेस बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव (Rajkumar Rao) के साथ द व्हाइट टाइगर में नजर आने वाली हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया है, जो सबका खूब ध्यान खींच रहा है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' (The White Tiger) से जुड़ी कई तस्वीरें साझा की हैं, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस का अंदाज लोगों का खूब ध्यान खींच रहा है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपनी फिल्म से जुड़े फर्स्ट लुक को साझा करते हुए लिखा कि इस फिल्म में उन्होंने पिंकी मैडम का किरदार अदा किया है.
In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting
प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' (The White Tiger) से जुड़ी तस्वीरों को साझा करते हुए लिखा, "द व्हाइट टाइगर में मैंने पिंकी मैडम का किरदार अदा किया है, जो यूएस में पहली पीढ़ी की प्रवासी हैं. वह अपने पति के साथ भारत में हैं, जो कि बिजनेस के लिए सफर कर रहे हैं. और इसके बाद...जिंदगी ही बदल जाती है. पिंकी मैडम सच में बहुत ही खास किरदार है, इसे निभाना और इनकी कहानी को बताने में अलग ही खुशी है. यह ऐसी कहानी है, जिसे बताने की आवश्यकता है. व्हाइट टाइगर जल्द ही नेटफ्लिक्स पर वैश्विक स्तर पर रिलीज होने वाली है."
So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time. Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally. @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting
प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) के इस लुक को लेकर फैंस भी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं और उनकी इन तस्वीरों पर जमकर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं. इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस राजकुमार राव के साथ मुख्य भूमिका अदा करेंगी. इसके अलावा आखिरी बार प्रियंका चोपड़ा फिल्म 'द स्काइ इज पिंक' में नजर आई थीं. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ बॉलीवुड एक्टर फरहान अख्तर, एक्ट्रेस जायरा वसीम और रोहित शराफ ने मुख्य भूमिका अदा की थी. इस फिल्म में भी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के अंदाज को फैंस ने खूब पसंद किया था.