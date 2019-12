Viral Video: इस एक्ट्रेस की दादी का 2 महीने पहले हुआ था एक्सीडेंट, अब 87 की उम्र में डांस कर डॉक्टर्स को भी किया हैरान

Almost exactly two months after a major accident, she's dancing. She not only stunned doctors, but opened my eyes to what inner strength truly means. Not once did she loose hope. She was so unbelievably positive... she even bore the pain of a badly reduced arm for almost a month before any of us even realised she was in pain...She turns 87 on the 22 of this month. If this isn't the greatest example of perseverance, resilience, strength, and straight magic, then I don't know what is. #GrandmaGill

