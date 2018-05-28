Raazi Box Office Day 17: 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आलिया भट्ट की 'राजी', बनाए ये रिकॉर्ड्स

It’s cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
#Raazi biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr
Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr
Weekend 3: ₹ 10.87 cr
Total: ₹ 102.50 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
आमतौर पर वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ज्यादा कमाई नहीं कर पाती हैं. तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, यह बॉलीवुड की दूसरी ऐसी वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्म है जो 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई. इससे पहले यह कारनामा कंगना रनोट स्टारर फिल्म 'तनु वेड्स मनु रिटर्न्स' ने किया था.
Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
Note: Lifetime biz#2States ₹ 102.13 cr#BKD ₹ 116.68 cr#Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.
India biz.
#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns... However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage... #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings... India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
