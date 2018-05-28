Raazi Box Office Day 17: 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आलिया भट्ट की 'राजी', बनाए ये रिकॉर्ड्स

It’s cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz.

Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club... Note: Lifetime biz #2States ₹ 102.13 cr #BKD ₹ 116.68 cr #Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running] #Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD . India biz.

#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns... However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage... #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings... India biz.