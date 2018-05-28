NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Raazi Box Office Day 17: 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आलिया भट्ट की 'राजी', बनाए ये रिकॉर्ड्स

आलिया भट्ट स्टारर 'राजी' 11 मई को रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म ने तीसरे वीकएंड तक 102.50 करोड़ रुपये का शानदार कलेक्शन कर लिया है.

,
17 दिन में Raazi ने बटोरे 102.50 करोड़ रुपये.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म Raazi ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई करते हुए 100 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री ले ली है. फिल्म साल 2018 की चौथी 100 करोड़ कमाने वाली फिल्म बनकर उभरी है. साथ ही यह बॉलीवुड की दूसरी वुमन सेंट्रीक फिल्म है जिसने 100 करोड़ रुपये बटोरे हैं. इतना ही नहीं, 'राजी' 100 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन करने वाली आलिया भट्ट की तीसरी फिल्म बन गई है.

देश-विदेश में ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही 'राजी', पहुंची 100 Cr के करीब

आलिया भट्ट और विक्की कौशल स्टारर 'राजी' 11 मई को रिलीज हुई थी. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, तीसरे वीकएंड तक फिल्म ने 102.50 करोड़ रुपये का शानदार कलेक्शन कर लिया है. रविवार को आईपीएल फाइनल मुकाबला होने के बावजूद फिल्म के खाते में 4.42 करोड़ रुपये आए. बता दें, 'राजी' ने पहले हफ्ते 56.59 करोड़, दूसरे हफ्ते 35.04 करोड़ और तीसरे वीकएंड पर 10.87 करोड़ रुपये कमाए है. आलिया भट्ट ने मानी बात, फिल्मों के जरिए दर्शकों को रुलाकर मिलती है खुशी

मेघना गुलजार के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म आलिया भट्ट की 100 करोड़ कमाने वाली तीसरी फिल्म है. इससे पहले अर्जुन कपूर के साथ उनकी फिल्म '2 स्टेट्स' ने 102.13 करोड़ और वरुण धवन स्टारर 'बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनियां' ने 116.68 करोड़ रुपये कमाए थे. उम्मीद है जल्द ही 'बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनियां' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ 'राजी' आलिया की सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बनेगी. आमतौर पर वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ज्यादा कमाई नहीं कर पाती हैं. तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, यह बॉलीवुड की दूसरी ऐसी वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्म है जो 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई. इससे पहले यह कारनामा कंगना रनोट स्टारर फिल्म 'तनु वेड्स मनु रिटर्न्स' ने किया था. Viral Video: जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान को रेखा ने यूं दी टक्कर, बोलीं- मैं राजी....

टिप्पणियां
बता दें, 'राज़ी' एक स्पाई ड्रामा है, जिसमें आलिया एक ऐसी लड़की का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो पाकिस्तान में रहकर भारत के लिए जासूसी करती है. 'राज़ी' को मेघना गुलजार ने डायरेक्ट किया है और इसमें विकी कौशल, रजत कपूर और जयदीप अहलावत अहम किरदारों में हैं. 

VIDEO: आलिया भट्ट और विक्की कौशल से खास मुलाकात...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


RaaziAlia Bhatt

