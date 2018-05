Raazi Box Office Collection Day 7: 'राज़ी' ने कमाई से किया कमाल, आलिया भट्ट की जोरदार वापसी

#Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 56.59 cr. India biz.