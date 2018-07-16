Rahul Gandhi ने अनुराग कश्यप के 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर किया कुछ इस तरह का ट्वीट, बॉलीवुड का यूं आया रिएक्शन

खास बातें नेटफ्लिक्स सीरीज है 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और सैफ अली खान हैं इसमें अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रम मोटवाणे ने किया है डायरेक्ट

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right.



My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

It is impressive that a mainstream politician like @RahulGandhi is taking this clear & progressive stand on freedom of expression & censorship. Also it’s gracious & mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. #CreditWhereDuehttps://t.co/cfEU0S2KaS — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2018

The bar is set! The standard is Gold! #sacredgames is the best digital content of the season! Brilliantly written,executed and performed! This crime series will keep you hooked and completely booked for season 2! Bravo!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 15, 2018

'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए राहुल गांधी ने शनिवार को ट्वीट किया था, "भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) या राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) का मानना है कि अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर नियंत्रण होना चाहिए. मेरा मानना है कि यह स्वतंत्रता मौलिक लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है. मेरे पिताजी देश की सेवा के लिए जिए और मर गए. एक काल्पनिक वेब सीरीज के किरदार के विचार इस सच को कभी नहीं बदल सकते."वेब सीरीज को विक्रमादित्य मोटवाणे के साथ निर्देशित कर रहे अनुराग कश्यप ने इस पर राहुल की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि यह हुई बात. सामाजिक राजनैतिक मुद्दों पर अक्सर अपने विचार रखने वाली अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा, "यह प्रभावित करता है कि राहुल गांधी जैसे मुख्यधारा के नेता सेंसरशिप और अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर स्पष्ट और प्रगतिशील विचार रखते हैं. इसके अलावा लोकतांत्रिक स्वतंत्रता के बड़े लक्ष्यों के लिए निजी मामलों को किनारे रखने की उनकी क्षमता उन्हें दयालु और परिपक्व बताती है."फोटोग्राफर और फिल्म निर्माता अतुल कासबेकर ने कहा, "इस परिपक्व सोच से उन लोगों को भविष्य में सीख मिलेगी जो किसी भी खुद से मान लिए गए अपमान के लिए जल्द ही उत्तेजित हो जाते हैं. अच्छा किया मिस्टर गांधी."लेकिन, फिल्म निर्माता मधुर भंडारकर को राहुल गांधी के बयान में अंतर्विरोध नजर आया है. उन्होंने एक वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "प्रिय राहुल गांधीजी, मेरा यह उस समय का अनुभव है जब आपकी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मेरी फिल्म 'इंदु सरकार' के समय मेरी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर नियंत्रण करने का प्रयास किया था. कई शहरों से लेकर पांच सितारा होटलों और फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड के कार्यालय तक मेरा पीछा किया गया. मैंने आपका सहयोग मांगा था, लेकिन आपने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया." भंडारकर की 'इंदू सरकार' को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का विरोध झेलना पड़ा था. कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के अनुसार फिल्म में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और उनके बेटे संजय गांधी को नकारात्मक बताया गया था.विक्रम चंद्रा के उपन्यास 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर आधारित वेब सीरीज में इंदिरा गांधी सरकार द्वारा लगाए गए आपातकाल के साथ-साथ बोफोर्स घोटाला और शाहबानो मामले का उल्लेख किया गया है. इन्हीं मामलों ने राजीव गांधी के प्रधानमंत्री काल में तूफान ला दिया था. फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के ज्यादातर लोगों, दर्शकों और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मीडिया ने इस शो का समर्थन किया है. इसमें सैफ अली खान, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और राधिका आप्टे प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं.फिल्मकार करण जौहर ने ट्वीट किया, "मानक तय हो गए हैं. 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' इस सीजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ डिजिटल कंटेंट है. बेहतरीन लेखन, संपादन और ऐसे ही अच्छे से पर्दे पर उतारा गया. अपराध पर आधारित यह सीरीज आपको चौंका देगी और आप इसका अगला सीजन बुक करने के लिए मजबूर हो जाएंगे. शाबाश." (इनपुटः IANS)