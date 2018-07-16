NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Rahul Gandhi ने अनुराग कश्यप के 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर किया कुछ इस तरह का ट्वीट, बॉलीवुड का यूं आया रिएक्शन

अनुराग कश्यप ने अपने वेब शो 'सैक्रेड गेम्स ' के संबंध में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) के उस बयान की तारीफ की है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता एक मौलिक और लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Rahul Gandhi ने अनुराग कश्यप के 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर किया कुछ इस तरह का ट्वीट, बॉलीवुड का यूं आया रिएक्शन

'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर राहुल गांधी ने किया ट्वीट तो स्वरा भास्कर और अनुराग कश्यप का यूं आया रिएक्शन

खास बातें

  1. नेटफ्लिक्स सीरीज है 'सैक्रेड गेम्स'
  2. नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और सैफ अली खान हैं इसमें
  3. अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रम मोटवाणे ने किया है डायरेक्ट
नई दिल्ली: अनुराग कश्यप (Anurag Kashyap) ने अपने वेब शो 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' के संबंध में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) के उस बयान की तारीफ की है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता एक मौलिक और लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है. अनिल अंबानी के नेतृत्व वाले 'रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट' के 'फैंटम फिल्म्स' निर्मित वेब सीरीज 'सैक्रेड गेम्स (Sacred Games)' में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी से जुड़े कुछ संवादों को हटाने के संबंध में इसके खिलाफ कानूनी याचिका दायर की गई है. याचिका में कहा गया है कि इनमें राजीव गांधी का अपमान किया गया है. 
 
Sacred Games Review: लाजवाब नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और बेहतरीन सैफ की रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली मस्ट वॉच है ‘सैक्रेड गेम्स’

'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए राहुल गांधी ने शनिवार को ट्वीट किया था, "भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) या राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) का मानना है कि अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर नियंत्रण होना चाहिए. मेरा मानना है कि यह स्वतंत्रता मौलिक लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है. मेरे पिताजी देश की सेवा के लिए जिए और मर गए. एक काल्पनिक वेब सीरीज के किरदार के विचार इस सच को कभी नहीं बदल सकते."
 
वेब सीरीज को विक्रमादित्य मोटवाणे के साथ निर्देशित कर रहे अनुराग कश्यप ने इस पर राहुल की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि यह हुई बात. सामाजिक राजनैतिक मुद्दों पर अक्सर अपने विचार रखने वाली अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा, "यह प्रभावित करता है कि राहुल गांधी जैसे मुख्यधारा के नेता सेंसरशिप और अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर स्पष्ट और प्रगतिशील विचार रखते हैं. इसके अलावा लोकतांत्रिक स्वतंत्रता के बड़े लक्ष्यों के लिए निजी मामलों को किनारे रखने की उनकी क्षमता उन्हें दयालु और परिपक्व बताती है."
 
फोटोग्राफर और फिल्म निर्माता अतुल कासबेकर ने कहा, "इस परिपक्व सोच से उन लोगों को भविष्य में सीख मिलेगी जो किसी भी खुद से मान लिए गए अपमान के लिए जल्द ही उत्तेजित हो जाते हैं. अच्छा किया मिस्टर गांधी."




लेकिन, फिल्म निर्माता मधुर भंडारकर को राहुल गांधी के बयान में अंतर्विरोध नजर आया है. उन्होंने एक वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "प्रिय राहुल गांधीजी, मेरा यह उस समय का अनुभव है जब आपकी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मेरी फिल्म 'इंदु सरकार' के समय मेरी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर नियंत्रण करने का प्रयास किया था. कई शहरों से लेकर पांच सितारा होटलों और फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड के कार्यालय तक मेरा पीछा किया गया. मैंने आपका सहयोग मांगा था, लेकिन आपने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया." भंडारकर की 'इंदू सरकार' को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का विरोध झेलना पड़ा था. कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के अनुसार फिल्म में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और उनके बेटे संजय गांधी को नकारात्मक बताया गया था.

विक्रम चंद्रा के उपन्यास 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर आधारित वेब सीरीज में इंदिरा गांधी सरकार द्वारा लगाए गए आपातकाल के साथ-साथ बोफोर्स घोटाला और शाहबानो मामले का उल्लेख किया गया है. इन्हीं मामलों ने राजीव गांधी के प्रधानमंत्री काल में तूफान ला दिया था. फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के ज्यादातर लोगों, दर्शकों और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मीडिया ने इस शो का समर्थन किया है. इसमें सैफ अली खान, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और राधिका आप्टे प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं.

 
फिल्मकार करण जौहर ने ट्वीट किया, "मानक तय हो गए हैं. 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' इस सीजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ डिजिटल कंटेंट है. बेहतरीन लेखन, संपादन और ऐसे ही अच्छे से पर्दे पर उतारा गया. अपराध पर आधारित यह सीरीज आपको चौंका देगी और आप इसका अगला सीजन बुक करने के लिए मजबूर हो जाएंगे. शाबाश."

टिप्पणियां
(इनपुटः IANS)

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... PM नरेंद्र मोदी का ममता बनर्जी पर करारा वार, पश्चिम बंगाल में 'विरोधियों का कत्ल' करने वाला सिंडीकेट काम कर रहा है
Rahul Gandhi sacred GamesAnurag Kashyap Sacred GamesSacred Games Controversy

Advertisement

 
 
 