Rahul Gandhi ने अनुराग कश्यप के 'सैक्रेड गेम्स' पर किया कुछ इस तरह का ट्वीट, बॉलीवुड का यूं आया रिएक्शन

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018
My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames
That’s a yay ... https://t.co/umv05MLJXc— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2018
It is impressive that a mainstream politician like @RahulGandhi is taking this clear & progressive stand on freedom of expression & censorship. Also it’s gracious & mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. #CreditWhereDuehttps://t.co/cfEU0S2KaS— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2018
The bar is set! The standard is Gold! #sacredgames is the best digital content of the season! Brilliantly written,executed and performed! This crime series will keep you hooked and completely booked for season 2! Bravo!!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 15, 2018
