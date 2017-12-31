RajinikanthPoliticalEntry: अमिताभ बच्चन से कमल हासन तक, रजनीकांत के राजनीति में प्रवेश का सितारों ने किया स्वागत

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
Wishing the great Rajinikanth, #TamilNadu’s greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success. #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry#SuperStarRajinikanth@superstarrajinipic.twitter.com/z9ZEn5U0lT— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) December 31, 2017
On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.#SuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017
He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017
