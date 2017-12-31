RajinikanthPoliticalEntry: अमिताभ बच्चन से कमल हासन तक, रजनीकांत के राजनीति में प्रवेश का सितारों ने किया स्वागत

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.#SuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017

He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017

तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने रविवार को कहा कि वह एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का गठन करेंगे जो 'आध्यात्मिक राजनीति' करेगी. रजनीकांत ने कहा कि पार्टी अगले विधानसभा चुनावों में राज्य के सभी 234 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों से चुनाव लड़ेगी. रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने की घोषणा के बाद उनके सफल भविष्य की कामना के लिए बॉलीवुड सितारों ने उन्हें शुभकामनांए दी है. अमिताभ बच्चन, कमल हासन, अनुपम खेर ने तमिल सुपरस्टार के सफल भविष्य की कामना की. रजनीकांत के करीबी मित्र अमिताभ ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, मेरे सहयोगी और विनम्र विचारशील व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में कदम रखने के अपने निर्णय की घोषणा की. उनकी सफलता के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं."कमल हासन ने ट्वीट कर रजनीकांत का स्वागत करते हुए कहा, "भाई रजनीकांत के सामाजिक सरोकार और राजनीति में प्रवेश के लिए बधाई. स्वागत है."कबीर बेदी ने कहा, "तमिलनाडु में राजनीतिक व्यवस्था की सफाई के लिए बड़ी उम्मीद, महान रजनीकांत को उनकी महान सफलता की शुभकामनाएं."अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने इसे वर्ष 2017 के आखिरी दिन 'वर्ष का सबसे बड़ा न्यूजमेकर' करार दिया. उन्होंने कहा, "रजनीकांत राजनीति में आए. जय हो."महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री विलासराव देशमुख के बेटे रितेश देशमुख भी इस खबर से उत्साहित हैं. उन्होंने कहा, "उन्होंने अपने दिल और आत्मा को अपनी कला के रूप में दिया और लोगों ने रजनीकांत को प्यार दिया. मुझे यकीन है कि उनके इरादे को उतना ही प्यार मिलेगा, जब वह अपनी राजनीतिक कदम की घोषणा करेंगे. मैं आपको शुभकामनाएं देता हूं."