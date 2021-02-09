Rajiv Kapoor Death: राजीव कपूर के निधन पर बॉलीवुड ने जताया शोक, सनी देओल बोले- सुनकर शॉक्ड हूं...

राजीव कपूर (Rajiv Kapoor) का निधन हो गया है. राजीव कपूर 58 वर्ष के थे. उनके निधन पर सनी देओल, संजय दत्त और अन्य कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने शोक जताया है.

नई दिल्ली :

बॉलीवुड एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर राजीव कपूर (Rajiv Kapoor) का निधन हो गया है. राजीव कपूर 58 वर्ष के थे. उनके निधन की वजह हार्ट अटैक बताई जा रही है. राजीव कपूर के निधन की जानकारी नीतू कपूर ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से दी थी. इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है और जानी-मानी हस्तियां ट्ववीट के जरिये शोक जता रही हैं. राजीव कपूर राज कपूर के बेटे थे. ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) और रणधीर कपूर के वह छोटे भाई थे. बॉलीवुड एक्टर और बीजेपी सांसद सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने राजीव कपूर (Rajiv Kapoor Death) के निधन पर शोक जताया है. 

सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने राजीव कपूर (Rajiv Kapor Dies at 58) के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है, 'राजीव कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनकर शॉक्ड हूं. कपूर परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं.'

संजय दत्त (Sanjay Dutt) ने ट्वीट में लिखा है, 'राजीव कपूर के निधन की खबर पूरी तरह से दिल को तोड़कर रख देने वाली है. वह जल्दी ही हमें छोड़कर चले गए. इस मुश्किल घड़ी में कपूर परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति..'

