Rajiv Kapoor Death: राजीव कपूर के निधन पर बॉलीवुड ने जताया शोक, सनी देओल बोले- सुनकर शॉक्ड हूं...

Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 9, 2021

सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) ने राजीव कपूर (Rajiv Kapor Dies at 58) के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है, 'राजीव कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनकर शॉक्ड हूं. कपूर परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं.'

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shantipic.twitter.com/Z98vvR0cxk — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 9, 2021

संजय दत्त (Sanjay Dutt) ने ट्वीट में लिखा है, 'राजीव कपूर के निधन की खबर पूरी तरह से दिल को तोड़कर रख देने वाली है. वह जल्दी ही हमें छोड़कर चले गए. इस मुश्किल घड़ी में कपूर परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति..'

When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us,a piece of our heart is forever broken-Rajeev kapoor to the world - Chimpoo to all of us - my dearest brother -my dearest friend—-Rest in peace.#rajeevkapoorhttps://t.co/UlUQNykXaf — Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) February 9, 2021

Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 9, 2021

I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 9, 2021



