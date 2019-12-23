Ranbir Kapoor जबरदस्त अंदाज में खेल रहे थे फुटबॉल, तभी लग गई चोट और फिर...देखें Video

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) केवल फिल्मों में ही नहीं, बल्कि खेल में भी काफी दिलचस्पी दिखाते हैं. सभी खेलों में से एक्टर को खासकर फुटबॉल काफी पसंद है और अपने हर हफ्ते की रुटीन में रणबीर कपूर इस खेल को खेलना नहीं भूलते हैं. इस बार भी रणबीर कपूर ने इशान खट्टर (Ishan Khattar), इब्राहिम अली खान (Ibrahim Ali Khan), शब्बीर आहलुवालिया और कई कलाकारों के साथ मिलकर जबरदस्त अंदाज में फुटबॉल खेला, लेकिन इस बार उनकी किस्मत ने उनका साथ नहीं दिया. दरअसल, फुटबॉल खेलते हुए एक्टर को बुरी तरह चोट लग गई, जिससे उनके होंठ भी कट गए. इससे जुड़ा रणबीर कपूर का वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है.
During a football session yesterday Ranbir got injured. His lips were bruised, he was badly hurt. But still Respecting his fans Love & Time for him he took selfies with them You are a real Gem my Love Nobody Like RK I think all the fan's there could've been a little sensitive. He was badly hurt, you could've let him go because his health is really important guys than the selfies. I know this is almost like a 1 time opportunity but nothing before his health guys. What's done is done, but I wish next time if anything like this happens ( hopefully it never happens but God forbid it happens) please think about his health first I love you We fans Love Love Love you You are the bestest you're a great human I hope everything's Good Wishing for your speedy recovery Take care Love #ranbirian #love #bae #ranbirkapoor #footballmatch @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt @brat.man @ayan_mukerji
रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) के इस वीडियो को खुद उनके फैनपेज ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से शेयर किया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर सबका खूब ध्यान खींच रहा है. रणबीर कपूर के चोट लगते ही सब गेम बंद कर देते हैं और एक्टर के लिए पानी लेकर आते हैं. लेकिन खास बात तो यह है कि चोट लगन के बाद भी रणबीर कपूर फैंस की ख्वाहिश पूरी करने से पीछे नहीं हटे. उन्होंने अपनी गेम के बीच समय निकालकर फैंस के साथ सेल्फी भी क्लिकर की. इस काम के लिए फैंस उनकी जमकर तारीफें भी कर रहे हैं.
Bleeding but still stops to take selfies with fans despite having to bite his busted lip... whattay guy! Allow us to fill y'all in on all the deets. So the Kapoor lad stepped out for a football sesh with the lads and busted his lip while playing It happened when another player's arm hit him on the face in the midst of a tackle. Ranbir immediately knew he was bleeding and ran to get a bottle of water. Leander Paes was nearby and he gave a quick look to the injury. The team physio came running and he also gave RK an update on what it looked like. Ranbir took a quick time out but kept playing till the end of the match and even made it a point to head out for a selfie sesh who'd crammed up by the fences just for him. How effin' sweet is that! FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) जल्द ही फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' (Brahmastra) में नजर आने वाले हैं. इस फिल्म में रणबीर कपूर के साथ एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं. दोनों की जोड़ी को पर्दे पर देखने के लिए फैंस में काफी एक्साइटमेंट है. रणबीर और आलिया के अलावा इस फिल्म में अमिताभ बच्चन, नागार्जुन, डिंपल कपाड़िया और मौनी रॉय भी मुख्य भूमिका में दिखाई देंगे. ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि रणबीर और आलिया की फिल्म सलमान खान की 'दबंग 3' (Dabangg 3) के साथ क्लैश हो सकती है, लेकिन बाद में 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ा दी गई.
