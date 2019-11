सलमान खान से टकराने के लिए जिम में जीतोड़ मेहनत कर रहा है यह बॉलीवुड एक्टर, देखें Viral Video

#radhe 640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai @beingsalmankhan आप कितना प्रेस की रहे हो ब्रधर ???? Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation. What is yours? #training #bodybuilding #movies #actor #actorslife #radheeid2020

